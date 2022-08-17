Commentary: Poverty is not a crime but this is Mississippi

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Despite what you hear from the lips of Governor Tate Reeves, it’s no surprise to the readers of The Mississippi Link that Mississippi is the poorest state in the country, and with Jackson being the most highly populated city, the poverty level for Mississippians far exceeds the 18.7% level reported by the 2020 Census. Mississippi is not merely indifferent to poor people, our majority white, Republican, and yes, Christian legislators, seem to have contempt for poor people. Let’s look at this TANF scandal beyond the headlines.

Annually, the federal government allots millions of taxpayer dollars to states, via a block grant system under the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Family Assistance.

One of the largest programs is called TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families). These families are the poorest of the poor, trying to live with income at least 138% below the established poverty level. TANF is a federal safety net for these families.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) says, “States can use federal TANF and state maintenance of effort (MOE) dollars to meet any of the four purposes set out in the 1996 law: (1) assisting families in need so children can be cared for in their own homes or the homes of relatives; (2) reducing the dependency of parents in need by promoting job preparation, work, and marriage; (3) preventing pregnancies among unmarried persons; and (4) encouraging the formation and maintenance of two-parent families. States define what constitutes a needy family for the first and second purposes and do not have to limit assistance to needy families for the third and fourth purposes.”

They go on to say, “Cash assistance policy in the U.S. is steeped in a legacy of racist ideas and policies. More than a century of false and harmful narratives – such as black women are unfit mothers – and paternalistic policies that sought to control black women’s reproductive behavior and compel their labor have led to many aspects of TANF’s current design. These policies have created a weak cash safety net that disproportionately leaves Black families without cash assistance. However, these policies do not exclusively harm Black families: all families facing a crisis or struggling to pay for their basic needs are harmed when they cannot access the support they need.”

Mississippi is a debtor state – the 4th highest in the country, meaning for every dollar Mississippi pays in taxes, it gets $2.34 back from the federal government. 43.8% of the entire annual revenue of the state of Mississippi is a handout from the federal government – ranking highest in the nation, says, businessinsider.com.

Then comes these TANF funds, and Mississippi got wise to the lack of requirement to detail accountability for these funds, again, funds that are intended to serve the poorest families in Mississippi. A few years ago, they turned these millions of dollars into their own personal slush fund. Who knows, with TANF being enacted in 1996-97, maybe it’s been going on much longer.

CBPP tracks federal block grants and how they are utilized by individual states. They reported that in 2020 Mississippi was awarded its TANF block grant of $86 million and that Mississippi already had $47 million left over from previous years.

Some quick math – The 2020 Census reports our population of 2,967,297 (58.8% white and 38% black) and that 18.7% of the state lives below the poverty level, which equates to 553,759 people. CBPP tells us that in fiscal year 2020, there were 4,767 TANF recipients statewide, which equates to less than 1% (.86). So, 18.7% live in poverty, yet <1% receive TANF.

Eleven state legislators were asked for comments for this article – three responded.

Representative Bryant Clark (Democrat/Holmes County) hails from the poorest county in America and has served 19 sessions in the legislature. When asked for his overall comments about this tragedy he said, “It’s sickening.” He quoted scripture, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.” He said it is political favors to friends, and the money must be recouped. When I asked if it were possible that only one person at the Capitol (former Governor Bryant) knew that this was going on, he stated, “From my experience you don’t have that kind of money moving without more than rank and file employees knowing about it.” He also doesn’t think politicians should be in the back of the boat driving an investigation into themselves or their predecessors.

Representative Zakiya Summers (Democrat/Hinds & Rankin County) has been on the job three years. She said she was “Deeply disappointed in the firing of Attorney Pigott, when he was doing a yeoman’s job getting to the bottom of things. It’s shameful that they would take it upon themselves to fatten their pockets when Mississippi is the poorest state. If we are going to be pro-life, we need to be pro-life all the way. I hope whoever comes in is not so tied to these people that they can’t do what their oath tells them to do. Accountability and transparency are part of serving all Mississippians.” When asked about others involved, she said, “In my limited experience, it’s hard to hold a cup of water in that Capitol. If one person knows something it ends up going everywhere so I am quite sure more people will be exposed.”

Representative Christopher Bell (Democrat/Hinds County) has been casting votes for 7 years at the Capitol. He said, “It’s a sad state-of-affairs. The leadership team in the past with Phil Bryant, who made it abundantly clear in his inaugural address that he would serve all Mississippians – they don’t care about showing their Christian values as much as they profess to. They stole from the poor; Southern Miss, Brent Farve, Nancy New, etc.” I also asked him if Bryant was convicted should he go to jail, and he stated, “100%.” Asked about others involved, he said, “Surely Bryant and those who worked closely with him knew or had some type of idea. The Budget Committee Hearing should reveal more.”

None of the seven Republicans and one Independent responded to emails or voicemail messages for this story.