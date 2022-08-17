AARP launches ‘Walk with a Doc’ at Parham Bridges Park in Jackson

Publisher,

‘Walk with a Doc’ is a non-profit organization that was started in 2005 by a cardiologist in Columbus, Ohio who was frustrated with his inability to affect behavior change in the clinical setting. Dr. David Sabgir therefore, invited his patients to go for a walk with him in a local park on a spring Saturday morning and to his surprise 100 people showed up.

Since that event, ‘Walk with a Doc’ has grown into an international grassroots event and was kicked-off August 13 in Jackson by AARP of Mississippi.

The doctor-led event launched at 8:30 a.m. in the park, near the Parham Bridges Tennis Center located at 5055 Old Canton Road. Several health professionals spent Saturday morning exercising with members of the community, educating participants on the importance of exercising and later leading a three mile walk around the park. Participants were given ‘Walk with a Doc’ t-shirts.

Physicians taking time out of their schedules to participate Saturday included Dr. Joyce Wade, Dr. Selika Sweet, Dr. Justin Turner and Dr. Hursie Davis-Sullivan. Each doctor committed to being an ongoing participant of the program, whenever possible, which will take place each 2nd Saturday of every month.

Dr. Turner in addressing the community stated, “We are not here to talk to you, we are here to walk with you and help get Mississippi where it needs to be.

He went on to say, “We are challenging everyone, every Mississippian to take on the ownership to say this is my health, and I want to do everything I can to make things better for myself, my family and friends.”

State Director for AARP, Kimberly Campbell, Esq., said the ‘Walk with a Doc’ organization reached out to AARP of Mississippi and the organization was very excited to become one of their partners.

Campbell said, “We always say with AARP Mississippi that we not only want you to live long, but we want you to live well, and this is a part of our healthy living initiative.”

Floyd Council, executive director of The Jackson Hinds Library System, had taken a walk at the park (a normal routine) prior to the kick-off event. Council was ready to go again as a participant of the event, and this time, was given a waiver and release of liability form to complete, which was required of each one participating in the event with the doctors.