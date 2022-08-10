Commentary: Elected leaders – what do you embrace? – Part 3

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Over the last two weeks we’ve looked at some of our elected leaders in Mississippi through candid lenses. When candidates campaign for elected offices they tell of their qualifications, experience and deep desire to serve the people of Mississippi. Once inside their elected office, that doesn’t seem to hold up in many cases.

It’s important to note that there are many elected leaders fully committed to serving and do so effectively and honorably, and it becomes easy to see their true colors by the issues they attach themselves to. They say power can be intoxicating, but you don’t see that in people like Senator Hillman Frazier, Representative Zakiya Summers, Senator Derrick Simmons or Senator John Horhn – these elected leaders are about the people, and their humble leadership sets an example for others of all ages.

Before moving on to Hinds County and City of Jackson elected leaders, there is the Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, James Andy Gipson, appointed to the position by former Governor Phil Bryant. Gipson, Mr. Genuine MS, served in the legislature for ten years representing the 77th district (D’lo, Magee, Mendenhall), and championed bills for guns to be carried in more places, such as university campuses, and to be able to sue government agencies that attempt to ban guns, based on reporting in the Clarion Ledger in February 2018.

This year, after the shooting in the parking lot at the Mud Bug Festival, Gipson demanded more security for future events at the Fairgrounds– starting with the Black Rodeo. I thought for sure I would see and hear Gipson at the Black Rodeo; welcoming the people back for the 19th year, telling them how much they are valued, etc. Nope, didn’t happen. You can easily see what this appointed leader embraces.

Lastly, on the state level, we have the Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID). Jackson officials have pleaded with state officials for years to contribute to infrastructure projects, since the state pays no taxes for the plethora of state buildings inside Jackson. Instead, they said no, we are not going to support the whole city, just our section. They installed their very own police department – the Capitol Police, supposedly to protect and serve an 8.7 square mile area that covers just 8% of the land mass of the city and unsurprisingly the wealthiest part.

Jackson Police Department is short over a hundred officers, and now must compete with the Capitol Police for new hires. The Capitol Police is allotted 150 officers, a ratio of 17.2 officers for every square mile of jurisdiction. JPD has 2.4 officers for every square mile of the 104 square miles remaining. It’s crystal clear who the elected state leaders embrace, and who they don’t.

Credell Calhoun is the president of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. He tells me there are four areas where the county is moving forward: 1) repairing an 8 inch water line from the tower to serve South and West Jackson, 2) building a new 200-bed jail, 3) transferring the holding facility downtown from the county to the City, and 4) shifting $3 million of ARPA dollars to partner with Hope Enterprise Corporation which will result in $10-12 million to address the black-white wealth gap in our 75% black county and help black business grow. Despite the drama at many of their board meetings, it sure does sound like the people are being served.

The City of Jackson is in a rough spot, and it’s not a new thing. The mayor gets opposition from every quarter. The state seems to exhibit a perpetual Jackson-hating attitude; just this week the Governor claimed his reluctance to help Jackson with its long-standing water issues, stating that “the money is there, but the city of Jackson isn’t spending it the way it should.”

The water issues in Jackson did not suddenly appear, the problems have been here for decades. Currently, when billions in additional funds are flowing to us from the federal government, this would be the perfect time to stop pointing fingers, put our heads together and get things fixed, but that is just not the way it works in Mississippi.

The mayor is constantly in the crosshairs of the city council as well. The trash collection contract has become a prime example. A majority of the seven-member city council, including three of the five African-American council members, adamantly resist having a different vendor to collect the trash. Even with a $1.2 million annual savings, they resist. The agenda of a few becomes yet another anchor that weighs us down.

As this series concludes, having focused on decisions our elected leaders make, and what is revealed about what they embrace and who they don’t, our own Jackson State University comes to mind. JSU’s motto is “Challenging Minds, Changing Lives.” There is no question that we have bright and dedicated leaders in Mississippi, but we have far too many that are stuck in old and wrong-headed thinking that keeps us lagging behind, and for some – in chronic suffering.

Those who know of Jackson State University are well familiar with three other words – THEE I LOVE. Imagine, just for a moment, if our elected leaders truly loved Jackson and all Mississippians. We would sure see the results, and we could even hear the change – as loud and proud as The Sonic Boom of the South. Go ahead, spend another minute just imagining.