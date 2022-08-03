Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers hold White Coat Graduation Ceremony

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

The Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers, located at 3023 Highway 80 East in Pearl, MS, held a White Coat Graduation Ceremony July 29. It was held at the Brandon Public Library.

Twenty-two certified nursing assistant graduates, twenty-four phlebotomy graduates and seven medical billing and coding graduates received degrees while relatives and friends witnessed the ceremony.

The ceremony began with an opening prayer by Chairman of the Board/CEO Makeba White Chanay followed by a welcome and ceremony speech by President Marcus A. Chanay, Ph.D, CFRM.

In his welcome Chanay congratulated the students and said, “You are at the halfway mark. The white coats you are wearing today marks the beginning of your journey. Wherever your healthcare training takes you wear your white coat with pride and privilege, but of much greater importance, with humility.”

He told each group of graduates not to stop but rather make the graduation just the beginning of that long life journey.

Also present to support the graduates was a team from the University Medical Center to tell them about job opportunities and give them advice on how to move forward with their careers.

Closing remarks were made by CEO Chanay, who is also a coding instructor. She told the students how very proud she was of them for their achievements. She shared how she had to start at the bottom and continued to work her way up because she had a career goal in mind. Her parting words to the graduates were “the sky is the limit and let God lead you.”

Linda Edison, mother of Erica Edison said she was very proud of her daughter who received a certificate in phlebotomy. She said, “I’ll be even more proud when I see where she will go from here.”