Thomas Williams is an old school swimmer who is teaching the next generation how to swim

By James B. Ewers Jr.

President Emeritus,

Teen Mentoring Committee of Ohio,

If you are an old school man or woman, there were certain things that you did during the summer.

All of us slept late at least for the first week of our summer vacation. That was fun but it got old quick.

Our parents and love providers ensured that we left the house. We had breakfast, maybe a late one and off we went to conquer the day.

Some of us showed up for lunch. Most of us only came back for dinner. We were having way too much fun to come in and eat. Lunch usually consisted of something out of a snack machine.

If you are black like me, you probably lived near a recreation center. There you had multiple activities. If you named the sport or activity, it was there for us.

Swimming was a sport and an activity. You could be serious about it or just have fun.

Thomas Williams started swimming in middle school in his hometown of Ecorse, Michigan, just a stone’s throw away from Detroit.

He made the Ecorse High School swim team, and his favorite event was the breaststroke.

He said, “I began swimming in a wading pool and eventually in a pool.” He added, “My first time in the deep end, my coach had to use the hook to pull me out.” Williams never forgot that experience during his first year in high school.

As fate would have it, his high school hired a swim coach with ties to Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Divine intervention brought Thomas Williams and coach Mathis Epps together.

You see, Thomas Williams had never heard of Southern University. Growing up in Ecorse, Michigan made him unaware of black colleges. However, miracles happen when you least expect them. In his neighborhood lived some folks from Louisiana and they told Williams more about Southern University.

That was a defining moment in his life as after graduating from high school, Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana became a part of his future.

He said, “I went to Southern University sight unseen. It was my first time on their campus and in the South.”

The times and conditions were different. Integration and segregation were happening simultaneously in many parts of the region. There were some places you could go in the front door and there were some places that you had to use the back door.

That was a part of the old school experience. Back in the day, black colleges (schools) were not called HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities). They were simply called black colleges or black schools.

Williams said, “I never thought swimming competitively would be a part of my college experience.”

He received family support and a swimming work-study grant that paid for his freshman year at Southern University.

What happened next in the life of Williams is almost unbelievable, but this is where hard work intersected with opportunity.

Southern University cut swimming out as a sport. Those on the team were facing financial challenges except for Williams and two of his first-year teammates.

Charles Thompson, the swim coach at Southern University was offered the same position at Dillard University in New Orleans Louisiana. He took Williams and his mates with him to Dillard University where they were stellar members of the swim team for three years.

Williams is an esteemed graduate of Dillard University, class of 1973.

He has passed on his superior aquatic talents to his son, Thomas Jr. and daughters, Trina and Miesha. They know how to swim because of him. His wife, Sheila has assisted in this family venture.

Now, Williams is teaching his grandchildren this sport for a lifetime. They are being taught by a swimming champion.

Williams can look back proudly at a collegiate swimming career that took him from Ecorse, Michigan to being on course to Southern University and to Dillard University.

He had role models in his swimming career and now he is being one for others to emulate.