The grace of God brings salvation

By Pastor Simeon R. Green III,

Special to The Mississippi Link,

God is giving, giving, and giving, and people in sin are taking, taking, and taking. God, in His love, cares for us, and He is concerned about us. He has given all this for us. It is more than just a scripture. It is more than just a recital of John 3:16. It is reality. God wants it to become a reality to us. He wants us to understand what He has given on our behalf. We did not love God first, He first loved us.

First John 4:19 reads, “We love Him, because He first loved us.” How does that work? Titus 3:4 says, “But after that the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared (to us).”

Titus 2:11 states, “For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men.” Friend, the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared.

What is packaged in that grace that appears? One thing is the vision, a manifestation of God’s love. Christ was willing to give Himself and suffer greatly for us when all we were doing was taking everything we could get our hands on. Even if we were not a vile sinner, we were still taking from God when He was giving on our behalf.

Many times, through the preaching of the Gospel, God reveals how good, kind, caring and loving He is to precious souls. Men and women of God preach the Gospel of Jesus Christ faithfully, week after week, year after year, in an effort that God, in His mercy, might appear to men. That is the kindness of God, the love of God, and His nature of giving. He does it so that it might cause the hard hearts to soften and so that the resentment, the bitterness and the resistance might be shattered; then ones can turn to God, pour out their hearts to Him, and say, “Thank you, Lord, for your blessings on us. Thank you for giving your Son for me and for making it possible that we could get out of the mess we were in.” He does that so that we can be free of error and delivered from bondage.

Friend, if we will turn to Him, then we can enjoy life. We can be healed when we are sick, strengthened when we feel weak and uplifted when things cause us to feel low.

God wants His love and kindness to appear to us, dear one. Why? He is hoping and trusting that it will cause us to draw nigh to Him. Will you draw nigh to God? God wants to enjoy us, and He wants us to enjoy Him. The Bible says He stands at the door of our hearts and knocks. He wants to come in and sup with us. He does not want a relationship where we pick up a Bible and scan a verse just to feel that our obligation is complete. He wants a close relationship with us.

The love of God can melt any hardness that the devil has tried to work and any seeds he has tried to sow in our lives. It will cause us to draw nigh to God. What a precious blessing it is to draw close to God. I thank God for the love of God. Won’t we draw nigh to God? He wants to have fellowship with us.

Rev. Simeon R. Green III is pastor of Joynes Road Church of God, 31 Joynes Road, Hampton, VA 23669.