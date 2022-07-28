Reflections of Life Jerome Beaman, Sr. September 2, 1961-June 30, 2022

Jerome Beaman Sr. was born September 2, 1961, in Vallejo California to Roosevelt Beaman and Evelyn Washington Day. He was the youngest of five children.

Jerome graduated from Lanier High School in 1979. He worked at Greyhound Bus Lines for 13 years where he was the first black ticket agent. Jerome decided to further his career and begin contract work as a lineman and electrician.

After being diagnosed with kidney failure in 2008, Jerome took that as an opportunity to venture out on his own. He started his own company, Utilicon Electric & Communications, where he provided services for various businesses and organizations including Jackson State University, Alcorn University and Tougaloo College.

According to Jerome’s mother, one day while they were riding together, Jerome saw a young lady. He told his mother that lady would one day be his wife. He married that young lady, Angela Horn, and they celebrated over 39 years of marriage.

From their union, they were blessed with two children, Jerome Beaman II and Jasmine Nicole Beaman. Jerome later took pride in having the best grandkids ever, Jayce and Kaycee Beaman.

Everyone that knew Jerome knew at least two things about him; he loved to cook and he was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan. He also enjoyed playing golf and supporting Jackson State University football and basketball teams.

Jerome was a longtime member of College Hill Missionary Baptist Church. He took pride in his service as a trustee and lead usher. He also served as member of the Laymen Ministry, Sunday School and Male Chorus.

Early morning Thursday, June 30, 2022, while surrounded by his wife and kids, Jerome was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He was proceeded in death by his father Roosevelt Beaman and sisters Jeanette, Janet and Geraldine.

Jerome leaves to cherish his memory; his loving wife, Angela Beaman; two children, Jerome Beaman II (Krystal) of Prosper, TX, and Jasmine Booth (Julius) of Aubrey, TX; two grandchildren, Jayce and Kaycee Beaman; his loving mother, Evelyn Washington Day; four sisters, Shirley Lacy (John: deceased) of Canton, MS., Deborah Ivory (Darryl), Diann Day of Byram, MS., Patricia Beamer (Joseph) of Jonesboro, GA; Two brothers, Jerry Beaman (Betty) of Brooklyn Park, MN., and Kendall Cook of Long Beach, CA. Jerome also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

A celebration of life for Jerome will be held in Jackson at College Hill Baptist Church, 1600 Florence Avenue, Saturday, July 9, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home, 3580 Robinson Road in Jackson, Friday, July 8, from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Family hour will be from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Westhaven.