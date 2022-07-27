No end in sight – trash collection saga – Part I

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba takes a lot of heat even when the real feel temperature is not over 100 degrees outside. Some of that naturally comes with the position, being the top elected official, and surely that’s true for any mayor. Whenever there is trouble, the people want answers from the top.

He is clear-eyed about Jackson’s history and it’s present. Transformation is the only way for this city to survive, and that is what he is about. None of this is to say that past mayors were not effective. Trouble is, it takes a lot to overcome the oppression – the baked-in Jackson-hating that continues to grow as our African American population continues to grow. White power brokers still pull a disproportionate number of the levers.

This all got started in March 2021, seven months before the contract with Waste Management of Mississippi, Inc. was due to expire. The city released a Request for Proposal (RFP) and received three bids: Waste Management, FCC Environmental Services, LLC, and Richard’s Disposal. After review by a city evaluation committee, they recommended FCC, who was in turn recommended to the city council by Mayor Lumumba. Minutes from the August 9, 2021 special meeting reveal that the motion failed 3-4, with council members Banks, Foote, Hartley and Stokes against and council members Lindsay, Lee and Grizzell in favor. It was noted that council member Stokes joined the meeting during the discussion.

Ten days later, on August 19, 2021, another meeting to consider a revised price list from FCC, yet the vote that ensued was identical to the first one on August 9. So, with no agreement between the majority of council and the mayor, on September 17 the mayor issued an executive order invoking a local emergency for the City of Jackson and the city was entering into a temporary contract with what was later learned was a newly formed and predominantly local group led by Dwayne Pickett and Socrates Garrett for trash collection. At a special council meeting on September 22, 2021 the council vote to rescind that declaration of local emergency with a 4-2-1 vote: Banks, Foote, Hartley, Lindsay in favor, Lee and Grizzell voted against, and Stokes was absent.

Five days later the council reversed course, and they themselves declared that a local emergency does now exist, with the vote being the same as on September 22 when they said a local emergency did not exist. At a September 27, 2021 council meeting, a motion claiming that the mayor had abdicated his responsibilities and that time was short before the contract with Waste Management expired, and appeared to want to extend that contract, but apparently under legal advice, both Lindsay who made the motion, and Foote who had seconded, withdrew their motion and second. (This is where the lawsuits began in earnest, and are continuing relating to what authority the mayor has, what authority the council has, can a No vote be vetoed, and Richard’s Disposal now suing to get paid.)

So the council did file suit against the mayor, but then at their meeting three days later on September 30, 2021, a motion was made combining several things: the council agreed to dismiss the pending litigation with prejudice, attempt to resolve their differences with the mayor and agreed to enter into a six month emergency contract with Waste Management, to which all council members voted to approve. Other motions to rescind the local emergency declared by the council and to approve resolution of pending litigation were approved by six members with Stokes abstaining.

On January 4, 2022 at a council meeting, the bids from a new RFP that had been issued in October and responded to by the same three companies, was the topic. The bids had been reviewed by the evaluation committee blindly, and then presented to the council blindly as well. A total of four options existed: 1) once per week without a cart, 2) twice per week without a cart, 3) once per week with a cart, 4) twice per week with a cart. Banks motioned for an amendment to strike through options 1 and 3, which was unanimously approved by all seven council members. Stokes then tried some type of action, but failed to get a second. Banks motioned that the mayor should review the remaining two options and bring his selection back to council, and the vote was approved 4-3 by Banks, Hartley, Lee and Lindsay. Foote, Stokes and Grizzell voted against. Then the overall motion passed 5-2, with Stokes and Foote opposing.

At the January 18, 2022 special council meeting the mayor presented the order for Richard’s Disposal having been selected, two pickups per week with a 96 gallon cart, and 1.2 million dollars per year lower cost than the other vendor providing the same service (WM). Discussion ensued and a vote was taken. It failed 2-4-1, with Lee and Grizzell in favor and Banks, Hartley, Foote and Lindsay opposing, and Stokes abstaining.

In the months since there has been a flurry of lawsuits, public displays of disregard between the mayor and council, re-votes, vetoes, judges recusing themselves, and special judges having to be appointed.

April 1 was a big day. The council voted down the ratification of an emergency agreement for solid waste services for one year provided by Richard’s Disposal 4-3, with Banks, Foote, Hartley and Stokes against, and Lee, Grizzell and Lindsay in favor. The mayor then vetoed the council vote based on the first Special Judge Jess Dickenson’s footnote alluding to a possible exception for the mayor to do so. Then for some reason, they did it all again with the same votes. Nonetheless, Richard’s Disposal began trash collection as ordered by the mayor on April 1.

It sure was rocky at first for Richard’s. There was no turnover by WM, and the city had stopped keeping track of the collection routes, so Richard’s was truly starting from scratch. Now closing in on the fourth full month of providing services, complaints are rare, but the related legal actions continue.

Next week we will continue with more details up to the present day. The racial aspect has to be discussed also. Who would have ever thought that changing to a new trash vendor and saving Jackson taxpayers millions of dollars in the process would cause all this mess?