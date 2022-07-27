Listening sessions scheduled to discuss COVID-19 impact

African American and Hispanic residents living in Hinds, Harrison, Jackson, Rankin and Forrest counties are encouraged to participate in a series of listening sessions.

Hosted by the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, the listening sessions will gather information from minority and underserved communities regarding COVID-19, vaccine uptake/vaccine hesitancy, and barriers to securing COVID-19 resources. Session conversations are strictly confidential. Information collected will assist in the development of a community response plan to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dates and registration information are listed below:

Session 2: July 28, 2022, 6-7 pm (Registration: https://rb.gy/b99z1g )

Session 3: August 9, 2022, 6-7 pm (Registration: https://rb.gy/g2hqcc )

Session 4: August 18, 2022, 6-7 pm (Registration: https://rb.gy/gei5wt )

For more information: contact iamh@advancingminorityhealth.org or (769) 572-5263.

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health was established in 2019 to reduce health disparities among disadvantaged and underserved minority populations in Mississippi through the development of collaborative partnerships with community stakeholders and the implementation of evidence-based public health interventions with a particular focus on health equity.