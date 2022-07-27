ANCEBA Inaugural Summit, standing up for Jesus and Justice at the JSU E-Center

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Panelists (L-R) Portia Rucker, Miami, FLA; Sam Hines, Jackson, MS; and Pastor Carl White, Chicago, IL

A New Day Coalition for Equity and Black America (ANCEBA) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to “harness” the collective experience, influences and power of the black clergy nationwide to improve the lives of black citizens.”

ANCEBA held its first annual summit July 21-22 at the JSU E-Center convention hall located on Raymond Road in Jackson. The two day conference was held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

Facilitators and panelists that are experts in various fields came from various parts of the country to provide information and discuss solutions for improving the lives of black citizens that have suffered throughout the years and continue to suffer as a result of the many disparities that continue to exist in black communities.

Pastor Hosea Hines, pastor of Christ Tabernacle Church, is the national leader of ANCEBA. He and his church staff hosted the two-day event which included topics on economic development, affordable housing, education disparities, healthcare disparities, criminal justice reform and voting rights.

During a de-briefing of the event on Monday Hines was very elated to learn that over 3,000 individuals tuned in virtually for the event. There were over 60 in person participants on day one and over 100 in-person participants on day two, including over 40 law enforcement personnel and two district attorneys present to hear former Jackson Police Chief Robert Moore facilitate a discussion on “Criminal Justice.” Moore currently lives in Springfield, IL.

Virtual panelists across the nation participated in this discussion as well.

Hines, in a phone interview with The Mississippi Link stated he was very pleased with ANCEBA’S summit. He said, “ANCEBA is a great organization that stands for Jesus and justice. What an honor it was to host our first annual summit at the e-center of Jackson State University. There were great scholars and consultants who presented great solutions to meet the challenges of many problems within the black community.”

Hines said that among the great consultants and speakers was Dr. Benjamin Chavis, president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), also known as The Black Press, USA.

Chavis announced, during his presentation Thursday morning on Voter Suppression that ANCEBA would be joining the partnership between the NNPA and the Transformative Justice Coalition, targeting to register ten million new black voters. When Hines was asked how he felt about the partnership and the targeted challenge he replied, “How awesome. I am assured we will do it.”

Chavis told The Mississippi Link that the summit was one of the best he had ever attended and is looking forward to returning to Jackson and working with Pastor Hines and other members of A New Coalition for Equity and Black America.

Dr. Elayne Anthony, chair of the Journalism and Media Studies Department at JSU participated in a Holistic Education panel discussion on day two. It was moderated by Pastor Warren Stewart of Phoenix, AZ.

Anthony stated in a phone interview with The Mississippi Link, “The summit was absolutely fantastic. It offered solutions to the importance of education and how the connection between home and school develop strong and positive results. When students know that parents are involved and educators listen, we will have outcomes that mirror our efforts.”