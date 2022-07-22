Senator Jordan appeals to youth during Marshall Family Reunion

Family with Holmes County roots kicks off celebration in Leflore County



Senator pauses for a photo opt with Woods and her family members

Special to the Mississippi Link,



“I want young people to realize that God and education were my shovel from poverty,” said Senator David L. Jordan as he gave greetings and encouraging remarks at the 2022 Marshall Family Reunion, Friday, July 15.

Held in Greenwood and in Lexington, Miss., the Marshall Family Reunion drew nearly 100 participants to the event.

“Oh, Senator Jordan’s greetings and hospitality really made us feel welcome,” said Faith Marshall, a native Mississippian who lives in Chicago.

“I think Sen. Jordan gave some enlighten comments; it was a pleasure to have that time to fellowship with him,” said Minister Gloria ILori, another Mississippi native who resides in Chicago. “It is always good to be among family,” she added.

Jordan stressed the family structure is extremely important. Sharing his sharecropper’s son background, Jordan told the Marshall family that we must get young people to go to school and learn, because today the world is in bad shape. “We need more prayer,” Jordan inserted. “And don’t let anybody tell you, you are less than they are because you are from Mississippi!”

The family received a friendly welcome letter from Greenwood Mayor, The Honorable Carolyn McAdams, in their family’s souvenir booklet. “We are so pleased you have chosen to honor all the citizens of Greenwood as you celebrate here,” McAdams said.

The weekend celebration included a Glitz and Glam Gala/Banquet/Talent Segment/Dance at the Leflore County Civic Center and a Family Fun Day/Picnic at Whittington Park in Greenwood, July 16. The family was pleased to have first-time attendee, their cousin, and retired International Singer Ella Woods. It culminated Sunday, July 17 with a Prayer Breakfast and Praise service at the Multi-Purpose Complex.

D.J. Tracy Harris provided recorded music throughout the fun-filled weekend.

The Honorable Mayor Robin McCrory extended a friendly welcome. She shared economic plans for Lexington and encouraged family members to consider returning home to help it grow.

“We’ve met and fellowshipped with family members we did not know we had this weekend,” said Minister Dr. Lorenzo Wesley, co-founder of the Wesley Youth Foundation, a Tchula, Miss. non-profit. Wesley also gave parting Words of Encouragement.

The Marshall Family roots run deep in Holmes County with Virginia connections. At its root, as documented in the Mississippi Archives and History, is the late Granderson Marshall, Sr. aka “Old Man” Granderson, born in 1847. He was once a major county landowner.

The 2022 Marshall Family Reunion Committee thanks everyone for making this weekend of family fellowship and fun a huge success.





