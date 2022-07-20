Lumumba unapologetic about supporting black businesses

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

(L to R) Minister Shannon Easter, Minister Barbara Baugh, Wanda Smith, Ambassador Laverne Rainey, Ambassador Artricia Robinson-Chambliss and Pastor Delois Randall. Photo: Chris Young

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a press conference inside City Hall Monday afternoon covering several topics and fielding questions from local news outlets.

He introduced Wanda Smith, Constituent Services manager, who spoke about upcoming back-to-school events. The first is a two-day event, joining the City of Jackson with All Souls Matter to host THEE Level Up Youth Festival and Crusade Friday, July 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, formerly known as Smith Wills Stadium. The event will be for the whole family.

School supplies will be given away to children grades K through 12 (all children must be accompanied by parents or an adult), security will be provided.

Minister Shannon Easter of All Souls Matter said, “This event provides an opportunity to gather our children and bless them with school supplies, fun, and most important, to cover them in prayer to make sure that they get off to a good start this school year.”

Bounce houses and food vendors will all be on site.

“Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will be there and we want to invite the entire community,” Easter said.

She indicated they will also have ‘soul conversations,’ talking to our youth, and listening to what their concerns are.

Then separately, Saturday, July 30, at the Agriculture Museum, Women of Royalty and Destiny and other community leaders will come together to discuss plans and share with city leaders the things that the children have said and what we can do. All Souls Matter can be reached at www.allsoulsmatter7.com.

The mayor announced that the city is partnering with Operation Hope and Trustmark Band in their initiative for one million black businesses. He mentioned a little over a year ago Jackson hosted John Hope Bryant, founder of Operation Hope, who offers a new approach to community uplift, economic empowerment, combating financial illiteracy, restoring dignity, offering redemption and addressing the critical issues facing corporations and financial institutions.

“We are unapologetic about the support of black businesses. If 85% of your population is left-handed, then the reality is that you need some left-handed jobs,” said Lumumba.

He tied in that he is quite sure the media will want to talk about the Richard’s Disposal Garbage Contract and that due to litigation, he will only talk about it sparingly today. “The administrations position is unchanged, from the start our goal has been to have a contract in place that works to the best interests of our residents and also to abide by a fair and legal procurement process,” he said.

Lumumba spoke about affordability and that this agreement is the only one and with the lowest cost, and that there has been an effort by some people to confuse that. “The contract that we are fighting for is the lowest cost contract, whether you are talking about with a bin or without a bin. When Councilman Stokes says we want to give it to the lowest without a bin, then he should check his data and then he would know that Richard’s was the lowest without a bin also.”

The mayor said, “We don’t want to set a stage in Jackson where we don’t have a competitive process, and therefore are at the mercy of vendors who set whatever high outrageous prices they want to set. That is what it has always been about and that is what it will continue to be about.”

The mayor was asked if Richard’s will continue to pick up the trash and how long can we expect that to continue, and he responded that they are continuing to pick up the garbage and anything further should be directed to Richard’s Disposal. He added that Richard’s has a right to assert they be paid. He also challenged the media to tell the complete story of what is going on with the trash contract.

The Mississippi Link asked if the mayor could provide an update on the poverty situation in Jackson, because the Strategic Plan – focused on the dignity of human life for all Jackson residents, addresses poverty, but the problem is much more severe than is usually reported. He responded, “This goes to things that we have already talked about like small business enterprise. We are big proponents of co-operative enterprise which we see as an opportunity to not only fill our voids as a city but also to determine how people will labor and what the fruits of their labor will be. Jackson has no problem producing wealth, we have a problem maintaining wealth. The money that is made from 9 to 5 is out by 6 p.m. We must be strategic in how we maintain that revenue here in the city and make sure that it is evenly distributed and secures opportunity and dignity for all of our residents.”

He also mentioned ARPA Funds, and that he is one of the mayors who is part of the Guaranteed Income Plan because we recognize that poverty is the worst form of violence, and that we cannot overlook the trauma that is inherently involved.