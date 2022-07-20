City Council denies mayor access to city funds

By Othor Cain,

Guest Writer,

Jackson City Council members

In a special called Jackson City Council meeting this week, the council voted 5-2 to deny Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba access to city funds [should he request any] to cover the cost of a potential appeal to a court’s ruling in favor of the city council.

Lumumba has hinted repeatedly, towards appealing the decision that special appointed Judge Larry Roberts made last week. In Chancery Court, Roberts said, “So when a matter such as occurred with the solid waste contract, the failed ratification of this emergency contract, to me constitutes inaction, not action, and was never adopted by the city council. Consequently I agree with the Attorney General’s interpretation that when a matter is not passed by the city council it is a negative action to which the mayor does not have the power to veto – an inaction – there’s nothing there to veto, the council didn’t pass affirmatively the matter, they rejected it.”

The order was placed on the council agenda and introduced by Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes. The council made the decision in an executive session. Voting in favor of the measure were council members Ashby Foote, Kenneth Stokes, Vernon Hartley, Aaron Banks and Virgi Lindsay; opposed were council members Angelique Lee and Brian Grizzell.

According to a copy of the measure, obtained by WLBT, “it is in the best interest of the citizens…that the citizens are not continuously being asked to pay for the mayor to carry on with this garbage contract issue that has already been heard and decided by the court in favor of the Jackson City Council.”

Additionally, in executive session, the council voted 6-1 to maintain its current attorneys to represent it in the latest case filed in relation to the city’s garbage-hauling controversy.

“We believe the attorney’s we’ve hired have done a good job not only representing the council, but they’ve represented in the best interest of the citizens of Jackson,” said Councilman Aaron Banks, who represents Ward 6. Ward 4 Councilman Brian Grizzell was the lone no vote.