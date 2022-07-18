State’s HBCUs “are seen” in successful financial campaign

By Daphne Monix Higgins,

Contributing Writer,

The goal was to raise $100,000.00 in five months and to some the amount seemed aggressive, but the members of the Jackson (MS) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. made what some thought to be impossible, a reality.

The chapter’s “When They See Us: HBCUs Campaign” which lasted from January 12, through May 31, 2022, raised more than $106,000 to award to the five (four-year) Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) across the state of Mississippi. The institutions: Alcorn State, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State, Rust College and Tougaloo College were all recently gifted approximately $20,000; funds that will assist each school in helping their students succeed.

The campaign, which was spearheaded by the local organization’s Social Action Committee, provided several informational sessions to help educate the public on the importance of HBCUs. Some of the awareness techniques included marketing materials that identified each school and the campaign, highlighting each institution for a month with fun facts, interviews with various news outlets, and a virtual forum with the student body presidents of the schools.

Along with exceeding its goal, the Jackson chapter president, Gwendolyn Handy, expressed that a few other things that were accomplished with this campaign include: helping ensure the success of students’ families, their communities, and the country; investing in increasing diversity in the workforce; and fulfilling a commitment to improve economic mobility and invest in racial and social equity.

The chapter ‘s president, said, “A campaign of this magnitude gives students, especially first-generation college students, an opportunity to be successful and to complete their education.”

The Jackson (MS) Alumnae Chapter wants to continue the tradition of giving back and helping those students who are financially burdened due to some type of disparity. This campaign truly reminds me of a Bible verse that I’d like to share with the community – Proverbs 11:25: “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. is a private, not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to provide assistance and support through established programs in local communities throughout the world. The sorority currently has 1,000 collegiate and alumnae chapters located in the United States, Canada, Japan (Tokyo and Okinawa), Germany, the Virgin Islands, Bermuda, the Bahamas, Jamaica, West Africa and the Republic of Korea.