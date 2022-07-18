By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Since last summer, New Stage Theatre has been involved with the development of a new musical play about the life of Bobby Rush. A very talented group of Mississippi actors, singers and musicians gathered to work on the new musical, SLIPPIN’ THROUGH THE CRACKS, THE BLUES JOURNEY OF BOBBY RUSH with songs by Bobby Rush and written by Stephen Helper and Bobby Rush. The piece was presented as a stage reading on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, to an invited audience at New Stage Theatre.

“SLIPPIN’ THROUGH THE CRACKS is a true story of the pride and promise of Mississippi and the American South. It is an American story of faith, joy, resilience and triumph,” said New Stage Theatre Artistic Director Francine Reynolds. “It is very exciting for us to be part of the development of this new musical about the life of Bobby Rush.”

The show dramatizes Bobby Rush’s journey: from juke joints to world tours, from sharecropper to blues superstar, even some false arrests as so often happens to black males as they sometime follow a path not traveled by many others.

Reynolds said, “Rush’s story is carried forward across eight American decades by his boisterous and moving songs, the hallmarks of the Blues.”

Helper was very pleased with the production. He spoke well of the entire cast. When asked specifically about Joy Amerson, who played the part of Bobby Rush’s mother, he responded, “Joy is a gem, a wonderful actress, she is a very hard worker and I love her.”

At the end of the play, after the cast took their bows, Bobby Rush ran upon the stage with his guitar playing while singing “Slippin’ Through the Cracks. The audience was apparently thrilled.

“I appreciate that the creators of the theatre piece wanted the workshop to take place in Mississippi and we were able to hire Mississippi artists. All of this was made possible by a generous donation. We hope to do a full production of the show in the future and that will take more generous investment,” said Reynolds.

After the play, Bobby Rush, while reminiscing with Dr. Tanya Moore about her grandfather, the late Charles Evers, paused for a moment to tell The Mississippi Link that he really wanted his life story to be told and was very pleased with the production. Rush said he was by no means surprised that the play was so well enjoyed by the audience. He said, “I know God can do anything.”

Rush said that his friend Stephen Helper wrote this play with and about him but it was not written so that people could feel sorry for him and the trials he had to endure.

Rush said, “I want people to know that if a country boy like me can make it through the cracks, then they can too.”