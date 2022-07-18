Academic Scholarship Awards Warren & Ericka Martin Foundation

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

The Warren & Ericka Martin Foundation provides academic scholarship awards to outstanding graduating high school seniors. We are pleased to announce the Academic Scholarship Award recipients for the 2021-2022 school year.

Young Women of Excellence Academic Scholarship Award

Kaylyn Banks

Kaylyn Banks is the daughter of Councilman Aaron Banks and Latona Banks. She graduated from Forest Hill High School with a 4.2 grade point average. Her honors and awards include membership in the National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta National Honor Society. She was also a member of the Student Government Association and received the Star Student Award from the Mississippi Economic Council. She is actively involved in the community and has volunteered to work in her church nursery and is a Little League Cheer coach. Banks plans to attend Jackson State University and major in biology/pre-pharmacy. After completing her undergraduate studies, she plans to attend medical school and pursue a career as a pediatrician. She has always had a strong desire to help children and save lives.

Young Men of Integrity

Academic Scholarship Award

Thomas Webber

Thomas Webber is the son of Michael Webber and Attorney Tanya Webber. He graduated from Ridgeland High School with a 3.7 grade point average. He is a member of the National Honor Society and was selected to participate in the Summer Youth Institute at Millsaps College. He was also a member of the Future Business Leaders of America and Cross Country Team. He is actively involved in the community and is a member of Greater Mt. Calvary M.B. Church in Jackson, MS where he serves on the Junior Usher Board. He is also a member of the youth choir and is a consultant for the Media Team. Webber plans to attend Mississippi State University in the fall and major in software engineering. He would like to pursue a career in technology because he believes that it is the present and future of our world.

Attorney Precious Martin Sr. Memorial Service

Scholarship Award

Caleab Pickens

Caleab Pickens is the son of the late Valencia Bailey and is being raised by his maternal aunt LaTricia Bailey-Patterson. He graduated from Terry High School with a 3.4 grade point average. He is actively involved in his community and has dedicated many hours toward worthy charitable causes. He plans to attend Jackson State University and major in political science/pre-law. His long-term goal is to attend law school and become an attorney.

The Martin Foundation is the charitable arm of the law firm of Attorney Warren Martin Jr.

For more information, visit our website www.martinfoundationms.org