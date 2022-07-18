Aaron Honeysucker, line dancing champion, a community presence

By Janice K. Neal-Vincent, Ph.D.

Contributing Writer,

In different settings, audiences are moved by the sincere dedication that Aaron Honeysucker has for the love of his Jackson community. He founded his line dancing team, Community Health Initiative Obesity Fighters, and moves throughout Jackson – engaging others. The team consists of 4 or 5 instructors who get others who may not be able to afford to go, or who may not be able to be motivated to go, to a gym.

“Line dancing is my way of giving back to the community. I’m trying to reduce obesity in Mississippi since it is the fattest state,” charged Honeysucker.

Honeysucker had his first experience with line dancing in 1990. He’s been teaching the art form since 2004. The line dancing champion learned during the course of time that line dancing enables him to “live a better life” because it “helps keep me fit.”

Sharing his findings with others (despite age) allows them to reap benefits as well.

Honeysucker maintains that line dancing produces interaction with people, establishes new friendships and promotes fitness while exercising.

There is an old saying, “Nothing beats failure but a try.” For persons who might be skeptical about line dancing, Honeysucker offers this advice: “Get off your tail feather and give it a try.” He justifies his statement by insisting from long years of experience that “the art of dancing is getting healthy and staying fit.”

While teaching, the dancer incorporates gospel, rhythm and blues, country, jazz and other music varieties. In his friendly, laid-back style, Honeysucker demonstrates all steps prior to playing the music.

Honeysucker and his team have a regular class schedule in the midst of practicing social distance and wearing masks. All classes are line dancing, except for walking. In addition, Honeysucker has other engagements. He is active at parties, reunions and special events.

Line dance instructors who volunteer their services speak favorably of the non-salaried Honeysucker.

Gleaned Veteran of Foreign Wars member, Sara Rivers, said, “Line dancing is a culture about having fun, being healthy and socializing with people. I started line dancing with Mr. Honeysucker in 2014 [when I met him at the VFW]. Upon his invitation to come to one of his line dancing classes, I attended – and felt since then that he has enhanced people to health awareness, healthy eating and exercising. Line dancing is one of those ways for me to do that.”

Rivers said that she had back surgery and had to stop running. “Line dancing was that avenue I took. Though I have limitations, I have a camaraderie with individuals in the class. I only knew [how to do] the electric slide and the bus stop. I have now learned many line dances [because] I truly believe Mr. Honeysucker is ‘the line dance king.’ He gives us room to learn and grow.”

On another note, Sheila Cheeks reflected, “Mr. Honeysucker is a pillar in his community, businessman’s great friend. He believes in putting healthy food in the body. We all know he loves line dancing. It’s a joy to be in his presence.”

Other line dance instructors include Ebony Hicks, Maggie White, Stephanie Harris, Felecia Friday, Norma Demore and Regina McClendon.

Honeysucker, originally from Camden, Miss., graduated from Velma Jackson High School and retired from the United States Army.

You may contact him for times and dates of classes and more information at 601-506-2540.