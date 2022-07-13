Status hearing: Mayor cannot veto a “No” vote

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Status hearing in Hinds County Chancery Court, July 8, 2022 PHOTO BY CHRIS YOUNG

Attorneys for the Jackson City Council and for Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba gathered in Hinds County Chancery Courtroom #5 Friday, July 8, for a status hearing on Richard’s Disposal before retired Mississippi Court of Appeals Judge Larry E. Roberts, who had been appointed as a special chancellor for this case, centered on the mayor’s veto of the council’s “no” vote.

The courtroom was full for the duration of about one hour and forty-five minutes of each side presenting their overall arguments and brief closing statements, and then the judge’s ruling.

At the start it was stated that there was no dispute of the material facts. That was the easy part. The remainder was more complex. Attorney John Scanlon, representing the Jackson City Council, argued that despite a lack of specific case law on vetoes for our mayor-council form of government, that if the mayor vetoes a negative (inaction) vote by the council, then he would be performing a legislative versus executive function, and there is no precedent for that.

Attorney Erica Ayers, representing the mayor, argued that statues and city ordinances could be interpreted that the mayor can indeed veto a negative vote, and then if the council chooses, they could over-ride the veto with a two-thirds majority. It was clear that the council never took any action to over-ride the mayor’s veto. Instead, they filed a lawsuit against the mayor.

There was considerable talk, from both sides, about statues that could or should apply, with one dating back to 1898, the Holder case. There were some past decisions that would apply to co-charter forms of government, but little to none that address the mayor-council form of government. There have been Mississippi Attorney’s General opinions that would not have a controlling impact on this court but nonetheless, could be considered persuasive. There was also talk about what constitutes adoption of a decision.

Upon completion of closing statements, the Judge stated that “Due to the seriousness of the subject matter of this litigation and the interests of the citizens of the City of Jackson, I think it’s incumbent upon me to render a bench opinion.” Moments later he ruled in favor of the plaintiff: Jackson City Council.

“So when a matter such as occurred with the solid waste contract, the failed ratification of this emergency contract, to me constitutes inaction, not action, and was never adopted by the city council, consequently I agree with the Attorney General’s interpretation that when a matter is not passed by the city council it is a negative action to which the mayor does not have the power to veto – an inaction – there’s nothing there to veto, the council didn’t pass affirmatively the matter, they rejected it,” Robert stated.

Robert’s ruling answers, at least for now, the basic question of whether the mayor can veto a “no” vote of the council. However, it leaves questions unanswered. Among them would be: is the mayor’s order for Richard’s Disposal to proceed with solid waste collection on April 1 valid? Will the mayor have to reinstate the former vendor –Waste Management? Will Richard’s Disposal, now in its fourth month of collecting trash, be paid for the work that they have done?

After adjournment, the mayor was asked for his reaction to the ruling.

“You can expect that we will be looking at the possibility of an appeal in this matter. You have now had two different justices interpret the law in a different way. That in of itself makes it clear that this issue is a complex one and in need of an ultimate determinant from the highest body in the state. After two different court’s have looked into the matter and the failure to look at the complexity of these arguments has led, I believe, to be an erred decision.”