Entrepreneurial Fair at The Two Museums

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Be Undefeated Therapeutic Solutions exhibit – Entrepreneurial Fair at Two Mississippi Museums PHOTOS BY CHRIS YOUNG

An entrepreneurial fair was held at the Two Museums in Jackson Saturday, July 9 and was sponsored by Higher Purpose Co. (HPC) and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Talk about keeping good company! They sponsored free admission to the Two Mississippi Museums over the weekend, during The Negro Motorist Green Book exhibition, which runs through September 25.

The Higher Purpose Co. was founded in Clarksdale in 2016 and is growing rapidly and has been featured on national platforms such as CBS News. Their mission is to build community wealth with black residents in Mississippi by supporting the ownership of financial, cultural and political power.

Their theory of change is anchored by an integrated model: asset building, narrative change and advocacy. Solutions-based organizing and community wealth building amplify their theory of change to unapologetically tackle generational poverty, structured inequality and institutionalized racism in the state of Mississippi.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMMAHC) is part of the Smithsonian Institution, a group of museums and research centers administered by the US government and headquartered in Washington, DC. NMAAHC is a sight to behold and a deeply moving experience.

At the entrepreneurial fair there were exhibits featuring black businesses such as Rightway Resumes, Hope Credit Union, Professional Management Solutions, JSU College of Business, JSU Women’s Business Center, Be Undefeated Therapeutic Solutions and more.

There were well over a hundred people visiting the fair, gathering information and handouts, and discussing ideas and plans with the various vendors.

Shequite Johnson, chief operating officer of HPC, shared some of the growth of HPC and mentioned their recruitment efforts in the Jackson area through partnerships and sponsoring events like this one. Recently they sponsored elevating black men-owned businesses at the First Legacy Purpose Success (LPS) Men’s Entrepreneurship Summit in Clarksdale and have another event for women scheduled in Indianola September 17 at the CAP Center called Money Purpose Assist Summit. More details can be found at www.higherpurposeco.org and www.legacypurposesuccess.com.

Membership in HPC includes business advising, educational services like their business academy; a seven week program provided by business professionals, and a host of other tools for growth and success. Business funding, business fellowship and Community Wealth Institute are three main program areas for members.

The Mississippi Link caught up with Tim Lampkin, founder and CEO of Higher Purpose Co. After mentioning his footprint in the Delta and that he is expanding his company statewide, he was asked how he is feeling about today’s event. He shared that he is excited to be here in Jackson and that HPC has done quite a few things over the last few years to build momentum in Jackson.

“This collaboration shows that we are working with a couple of major institutions here in the City of Jackson and we are grateful to Pamela Junior and the Two Mississippi Museums for partnering with us.”

“We also wanted to expose and highlight The Green Book Exhibit that is going to be here for a few months. We wanted to make sure that folks had access to this event and we are excited to see a lot of entrepreneurs and partners come out and showcase their services and products.”

Lampkin has high interest in collaborating with entrepreneurs and supporting those businesses in expanding and being able to enter into contracting, including capacity building, and helping businesses position themselves with an eye on sustainability and the ability to execute, and add to the ecosystem that is out there by filling in the gaps.

“My hope and belief is that we will be able to work with a number of partners as we continue to grow our presence in Jackson, he said.”