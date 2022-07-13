Central Mississippi AMR hosts Moving Honors Procession

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

Wife of fallen AMR paramedic James Doug Ming, Linda Ming with son Cameron

Global Medical Response, of which Central Mississippi American Medical Response (AMR) is a part, spearheads The Moving Honors Procession in ceremonies all over the nation. On Wednesday, July 13, a procession was held at the Central MS AMR Headquarters at 600 Melvin Bender Drive, adjacent to The Jackson Medical Mall.

Well over 100 people gathered for the procession at 9 a.m. under a bright clear sky and a solid 90 degrees in the shade. There were current AMR employees, retirees, friends of AMR, family members of recently deceased employees, fire and law enforcement officers. The names were read of the 72 employees nationwide who died last year – LODD or Line of Duty Deaths. Challenge Coins were being offered for sale to fundraise for next year’s Moving Honors Procession.

The procession consisted of Posting of the Colors, Pledge of Allegiance, welcome from Paramedic Honor Guard member Latricia Terry, remarks by Jim Vitaletti of the national EMS Board of Directors, remarks by Megan Haverkamp of Dallas Texas AMR, 2022 LODD Name Recitation by members of the Central Mississippi EMS Honor Guard, a moment of silence, singing of Amazing Grace by Honor Guard member Kolandra Rucker, and closing remarks.

The procession was ripe with honor, dignity and respect for these fallen servants who held various positions within their teams. Paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), ambulance drivers, air ambulance pilots, 911 operators/dispatch staff who work closely with local fire and police and a host of support staff.

Central Mississippi AMR has 275 paramedics/EMT’s and makes 55,000 transports each year. Last year they lost one of their own – paramedic James Doug Ming – who died of COVID last August, at age 50 with 30 years of service to AMR, and whose name has been affixed to the Global Medical Response Tree of Life. His wife Linda spoke briefly, with her son Cameron at her side.

The Moving Honors Procession was in Lewisville, Texas two days ago, and will be in Arlington, VA on July 21 where it will be met by the National EMS Memorial Bike Ride’s Ride of Honor. In Arlington, families and loved ones of the honorees, as well as first responders from around the country will gather for a weekend of events to honor air and ground EMS providers. Other stops for the procession include Nashville, Chicago, New York, St. Louis, and Pittsburgh.

As a reminder, AMR conducts CPR and First Aid training classes for community members.

For more information you may call 601-713-4340, or email amr.central.mississippi@amr.net. Their dispatch number to add to your telephone contacts in case of emergency is 601-982-7911.