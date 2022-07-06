NNPA Fund awards $40,000 in scholarships at the 2022 NNPA National Convention in New Orleans

Special to The Mississippi Link,

The National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), also known as The Black Press, held its 2022 National Convention at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel on June 22-25. The theme for the convention was “Amplifying our Voices for Freedom, Justice, Equality and Equity.”

The four-day event marked the 195th Anniversary of The Black Press of America and member publishers and staff, partners, media companies, sponsors, students and convention speakers from across the nation came to New Orleans to participate in this significant milestone.

One of the highlights of the convention was an announcement regarding the awarding of $40,000 in cash scholarships from the NNPA Fund to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) who are majoring in journalism or a related field.

The announcement regarding the names of the scholarship recipients was made Thursday night at the Messenger Awards Dinner by The Mississippi Link publisher, Jackie Hampton, scholarship chair and secretary of the NNPA.

Hampton said, “I am so happy to award scholarships to students who will carry on the legacy of true and effective journalism, be it in print, broadcast, social media, mass communications, public relations or marketing.”

Hampton announced the names of 16 students who will each receive a cash scholarship of $2,500 for the fall semester. Hampton shared video at the dinner from four students thanking the NNPAF for their scholarships.

Malcom Macon, a student at Jackson State University, said in his video, “I want to thank NNPAF for selecting me to receive this scholarship because I am a young struggling journalist that has encountered problems with financial stability and receiving this scholarship will relieve me of a heavy burden.”

Amber Land, of Texas Southern University, said in her video, “It means so much to me to receive this scholarship.” Land referenced how the scholarship will ease some of the financial burdens of paying for school and stated she looks forward to learning more about how to report a story the right way, without putting herself in it.

Leah Clark, a mass communication major at Xavier University in New Orleans, said, “I am so grateful to the NNPAF for their support of this scholarship.” Clark stated that she was very appreciative of The Black Press for already allowing her to cover stories in New Orleans.

Before exiting the stage Hampton thanked General Motors and Fionta Corporation for their financial contributions toward the NNPAF scholarships.

