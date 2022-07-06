Four USM students serving internships in Washington, D.C. this summer

By Van Arnold,

USM,

Four University of Southern Mississippi (USM) students have been selected to participate in The Washington Center’s (WTC) prestigious Academic Internship Program this summer.

The students are:

● Alyson Gonzalez is a junior sociology major from Virginia Beach, Va. Gonzalez is interning at Kidsave, which helps older foster kids and orphans find permanent homes.

● Adia Reed is a senior criminal justice major from Pelahatchie, Miss. Reed is interning with the National Black Justice Coalition, which serves black members of the LGBTQ+ community

● Aaronda Owens is a senior criminal justice major from Mobile, Ala. Owens is interning for Same Day Process, which is a family-owned process server

● Kristopher Walton is a senior political science major originally from Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., who now resides in Purvis, Miss. Walton is interning with Sunwater Institute, which is a nonprofit, interdisciplinary think tank committed to open dialogue.

The TWC’s Academic Internship Program is composed of three components – internship, academic course and career readiness programming – each designed to help students translate their academic and professional interests into careers they love.

USM has partnered with TWC since 2010. At least 35 students have launched their careers through this partnership.

“The Washington Center puts tremendous effort into recruiting and working with our students each year,” states Dr. David Skelton, the assistant director for Nationally Competitive Programs.

“They provide connections and opportunities students could not get elsewhere and are passionate in matching students with internships that are the right fit for them.”