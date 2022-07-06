Commentary: Let me count the ways – in full reverse

By Chris Young,

Contributing Writer,

Nineteenth Century poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s most famous poem was entitled, “How Do I Love Thee? Let Me Count The Ways.” It was one portrayal of abiding love penned from a wife to her husband.

Love takes many different forms, but wouldn’t it be great if it was contagious? There are so many people in this country and in Mississippi who are good and do good deeds for others. God knows that there are also many who are doing just the opposite. For these folks there is always an asterisk beside the words – Love Thy Neighbor*. The asterisk equates to – unless they are not white, and especially if they are black.

Let me count the ways:

In Mississippi, the poorest state, and the state with the highest African American population, the refusal to expand Medicaid causes suffering for hundreds of thousands of poor citizens and costs lives. Not just any lives – Black, Latino and Native American lives. 30.7% of black Mississippians live in poverty, compared to 11.7% of Caucasian Mississippians based on a study by The Guardian. Poor equals no insurance.

In Mississippi, the refusal to expand Medicaid is deliberate, prejudicial and discriminatory – it is racist behavior. The Federal government provides $5.46 for every $1.00 that Mississippi would pay to stop the suffering and death caused by the lack of health insurance, based on the same study.

In Mississippi, Senate Bill 2033 to extend Medicaid health insurance for post-partum mothers from 60 days to 365 days was passed by a 46-5 vote. Hundreds of post-partum mothers die in Mississippi every year because they are not eligible to see a doctor beyond 60 days after delivery. They die and they leave motherless children. The House Speaker won’t allowed it to come up for a vote for two years now.

In Mississippi, the state with the 2nd highest incarceration rate in the country, “Black people constituted 39% of state residents, but are 57% of people in jail and 62% of people in prison,” based on reporting from The Vera Institute.

In Mississippi, African Americans had to live under the banner of the oppressive and divisive Stars & Bars State Flag for 126 years; staring up each day to The Confederate Battle Flag, from 1894-2020.

In Mississippi, funding is stripped from public schools annually, disproportionally impacting poor areas. Even statewide, Language Arts Grades 3-8 had a proficiency rate of 34.9%. In Math, the same cohort was 35.1%. No tests were given in 2019-2020, per the Mississippi Department of Education.

In the Capital City of Jackson, Mississippi, oppression reigns. We have an 85% black population and an official poverty rate of 25%. Unofficially, it’s far worse. Several census tracks have a published poverty rate double that. There are deep issues with the drinking water. There are no major black-centric economic engines in Jackson. We have the highest per capita murder rate in the country, but the biggest crime here is not murder. The biggest crime here is the lack of black economics under black elected officials.

In America, “Racial and ethnic inequality is a barrier to better earnings,” was the sub-title of a study by the Brookings Institution just last month. In every grouping of earners measured – Black, Latino, and Hispanic workers earned between 68-75% of what Caucasians earned.

In America, “Black people are 3.5 times more likely than white people to be killed by the police when they’re not attacking or have a weapon,” from Rashawn Ray, Rubenstein fellow in Governance Studies at The Brookings Institution, testified before the Virginia Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights in July 2021. Just last week in Akron Ohio, Jayland Walker, a 25 year old black man was gunned down by police. Dozens of bullets struck him down, by numerous reports.

In America, “The wealth gap between black and white is persistent and substantial. Data show that the median white household has at least 10 times the wealth of the median black household. The racial wealth gap has grown over the last 30 years rather than narrowing,” another Brookings Report entitled, How We Rise – Narrowing the racial wealth gap using the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, in February 2022.

Surely none of this is love. Nor is it love thy neighbor. Nor is it embracing your fellow man. The stark truth is that it’s just the tip of the iceberg though.

Great Replacement Theory is a false and racist narrative that “There is an active, ongoing and covert effort to replace white populations in current white-majority countries,” says the Southern Poverty Law Center. America is a country founded in racism and a country of immigrants, yet the Census depicts that non-Hispanic whites have lost population over the past 60 years; from 88.6% in 1960 to 57.8 in 2020. Their majority is rapidly shrinking, and white folks that believe that this country is theirs, are terrified.

“Critical Race Theory (CRT) does not attribute racism to white people as individuals or even to entire groups of people. Simply put, critical race theory states that U.S. social institutions (e.g., the criminal justice system, education system, labor market, housing market and healthcare system) are laced with racism embedded in laws, regulations, rules and procedures that lead to differential outcomes by race,” says a Brookings Institution report in November 2021. Forty-two Republican legislators have introduced Bills to restrict teaching of CRT. They say it teaches white kids to hate America; laughable if it wasn’t so dangerous. Perhaps they could read this article, then go look in the mirror. By banning CRT, they strive to maintain the status quo; the white supremacy detailed above.

Surely none of this is love, and we can easily count the ways.