Bentonia Blues Festival marks golden anniversary

By Christopher Young,

Contributing Writer,

The Blue Front Café was hoping as The Bentonia Blues Festival celebrated its Golden Anniversay, June 16-18, in Bentonia, Mississippi. The festival is usually held the 3rd weekend in June each year, and was founded by Jimmy “Duck” Holmes in 1972. His parents, Carey and Mary Holmes opened the cinder block juke joint in 1948, and he took over in 1970.

This year’s line-up, spread over the three days, included Red Meat Rhetoric, Shaun Marsh, McKinnley Bluesman, RL Crosby, Little Willie Farmer, R L Boyce (Bonnie Renfroe), Little MS Soul, RL SuperBad, Randy “19th Street Red” Cohen, Terry “Harmonica” Bean, Ghalia Volt, Bobby Rush, Meagan May, Gordon Licciardi, Groove Johnson, Libby Rae Watson/Musician, Jesse Cotton Stone and MZ Pleshette.

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes is never far from the center of the festivities, patrolling the area in a golf-cart during the festival; watchful and subdued, despite his notoriety. Holmes has recorded nine albums for several different labels. His most recent album, Cypress Grove by Easy Eye Sound in 2019, was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Traditional Blues Album category in 2020. The other nominees in that category were Frank Bey, The Robert Cray Band, Bobby Rush and Don Bryant. Bobby Rush won for his album, Rawer Than Raw.

When I met Mr. Holmes a little over one year ago, I was astounded by his humility. From growing up picking cotton and working the family farm, to taking ownership of what many claim is the oldest continuously operating juke joint in the country, he seems to wear it all like a loose garment. After we had been chatting for an hour or so, with me soaking up his knowledge like a sponge, I asked about the success of Cypress Grove, and he wanted to know what I meant. I indicated that the album was on the best seller chart, and he replied, “Somebody told me the other day that it’s #3 on Amazon.” When I indicated how incredible that is, he replied, “That’s just a part of who I am.”

When I caught up with Mr. Holmes this time, I asked how he was doing, busy with last minute details under a sweltering ninety-seven degree heat, he said, “I’m doing fine and I’m hot.” I asked when he looks back now over the fifty year legacy of the Bentonia Blues Festival, what he thinks of most, and he replied, “Well, fifty years, festival wise, it sneaks up on you. It seems like it just started a couple years ago. And after all those years of doing it, it really feels like it’s something I’ve got to do. I just want to keep it alive for as long as I can.”

He indicated that last night a shower came in and some wind. He said, “That wind had some of these tents blowing around like a kite, a wind kite.” He indicated they briefly moved the festival inside the adjacent Cotton Gin Building. He is scheduled to play a few songs on each of the three days, saying, “Not a full set, just a few songs, the people seem to like it when I do.”

He indicated that Bobby Rush is coming, and that he set aside plans he had made, just to make it to this 50th anniversary festival.

While Mississippi is the Home of the Blues, there are different regions, and they produce different types of stylings. Thick-as-mud pride and bragging rights accompany the different sounds from the Delta, Bentonia and the Hill Country.

Terry “Harmonica” Bean was asked what it means to him to be able to be here at the 50th anniversary of the Bentonia Blues Festival, he replied, “Well to be here once again means a lot. Me and Jimmy “Duck” Holmes go way back, we used to travel together to shows, Spain, France, different places. We’re just trying to keep the Mississippi Blues going.” Bean is from Pontonoc, Mississippi and plays a harmonica that’ll make a grown man cry. He has released seven albums. He indicates that after R.L. Burnsides death in 2005, he is the last of the core of northeast Mississippi Hill Country blues players. He learned Hill Country Blues at an early age from “Mississippi” Fed McDowell.

Others who played the genre were Junior Kimbrough, Robert Belfor, Calvin Jackson and Sid Hemphill.

“Hill Country players use a much heavier percussion along with African rhythms, whereas Delta blues players play more laid-back and open-tuning a lot of times, and with a slide and a harmonica, Bean explained.”

The Bentonia School is unique and Jimmy “Duck” Holmes learned to play it on the front porch of Henry Stuckey, a neighbor a few houses down. Holmes is the last of the Bentonia Bluesmen. Stuckey, along with Jack Owens, and Skip James were the originators of Bentonia Blues, a complex combination of tunings, chord voicing, and a minor tonality that sets it far apart from other blues forms. Other artists learned the Bentonia School and they include Booker “Bukka” White, Albert Collins, Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup, and Henry Townsend. The music of these artists has been shared the world over, with the exception of Henry Stuckey, who was never recorded.

Blues guitarist Nick Wade slid into an unadvertised lead-off slot on day 2 of the festival. He hails from Louisa, Virginia. He is working on his debut album now, and has a real affinity for older blues music and a gritty voice that goes perfectly with his acoustic picking. He played Hill Country and Bentonia Blues and mixed in an old spiritual and some ragtime. After his set I asked him what it means to him to be here, and he indicated, “It means pretty much everything to me. Music is such a big part of my life; I shouldn’t say it means everything because I have a family like everyone else, but being here is as good as it gets. I’ve studied the masters and to come here and hear the real thing instead of off a record is mind-expanding for me.”

And so it goes at the Blue Front Café, with an exceptionally rare and humble man – world traveler, teacher, recording artist, juke joint owner, founder and keeper of the Bentonia Blues Festival – fifty years and counting.