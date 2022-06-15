JPS salutes the first graduating class of JTECHS

Jackson Public Schools Newswire,

JPS is proud to announce the graduation of 22 remarkable scholars in our first inaugural class from JPS-Tougaloo Early College High School. This past Sunday, May 1, 2022, 20 of these outstanding scholars earned an associate of arts degree from Tougaloo College while still enrolled in high school. Additionally, the other two scholars earned years of transferrable college credits.

“We are very proud of these young men and women because they completed both high school and two years of college all within four years,” said Assistant Superintendent of High Schools Laketia Marshall-Thomas.

“As the superintendent of Jackson Public Schools, I am proud of these scholars,” said Dr. Errick L. Greene. “The JPS/Tougaloo partnership has created an opportunity for JPS scholars to continue their education and earn four-year degrees.”

What’s even more impressive is that these scholars graduated with an AA degree with academic distinctions ranging from honors to magnum cum laude. These trailblazers earned over $8 million in scholarships.