Hundreds of JPS scholars and families participate in the JPS S.T.E.A.M. Expo

Mississippi Link Newswire,

Over 350 scholars, teachers, and community members participated in the JPS S.T.E.A.M. Expo held April 30, 2022, at the Jackson Convention Center. Parents, scholars, K-12 schools and district staff celebrated literacy through science, technology, engineering, art and math (S.T.E.A.M.).

The expo featured fun shows, free books and approximately 100 STEAM exhibits. The entrance hall was filled with outstanding and thoughtful S.T.E.A.M.-related projects by scholars from across the school district. Scholars greeted visitors and explained the purpose and ideas that went into their magnificent projects.

Free books focused on S.T.E.A.M. topics were also available to JPS families to support literacy, especially around informational text. “The event was a great way to launch our district’s literacy campaign: Growing Proficient Readers,” said Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Division I Dr. Kathleen Grigsby.

Developing a robust literacy campaign is part of a key initiative in the district’s strategic plan.

Some of the participating vendors and donors included Entergy, Food Corps, Kirkland Group, Kroger, Mississippi Book Festival, Mangia Bene (Sal and Mookie’s, Broad Street, and Bravo!), Lobaki, Mississippi National Guard Engineering Department, Mississippi National Guard Safety Department, WBF Global, Toni Cooley of the Center for Social Entrepreneurs and Dr. Rickey Thigpen of Visit Jackson.