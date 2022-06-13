Commitment to improving the lives of others

Special to The Mississippi Link,

On Saturday, May 14, 2022, Mary Church Terrell Literary Club volunteered with The American Red Cross, the Jackson Fire Department and other community partners to install free smoke alarms in the homes of Jackson residents. The activity was conducted in the nearby community of the Oak Forest Early Head Start Center.

Individual Terrell Club members donated their time and service assisting the efforts of the American Red Cross with reducing the number of deaths from home fires by increasing the number of households with smoke alarms.

Club members attested to a rewarding day connecting with other volunteers and the families they assisted.