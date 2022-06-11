SHOW-STOPPING JUNETEENTH PERFORMANCE EXPERIENCE, WATER REQUIEM, SET TO PREMIERE IN JACKSON, MS

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

Wise

Momentum Entertainment Group, LLC kicks off the 2022 Juneteenth Federal Holiday weekend with a dynamic performance, Water Requiem, Friday, June 17, at 7:00 pm at New Jerusalem Church, 5708 Old Canton Road, in Jackson, MS.



“Water Requiem is an opportunity for a group of diverse and boundary-pushing creatives to come together and remember our past, honor our present, and celebrate the hope of the future,” stated Chandra Wise, founder of Momentum Entertainment Group, LLC.



Featuring performances by Bridget Bazile, an international, operatic soprano; Alkebulan Music Philosophy; and the Movement of Mississippi, founded by Tiffany Jefferson, will bring performances to life through music, dance, and movement.



Water Requiem pays tribute to those lost and celebrates and honors the legacy of those who survived through captivating music, dance, spoken word, and visual artistry. This performance represents the soul and spirit of a people that continue to emerge and thrive.



“Collaboration among free-thinking creatives establishes space for our stories told in unique and impactful ways,” says Chandra Wise, founder of Momentum Entertainment Group, LLC. “I am excited about the performances and the stories our community will experience.”



This event is free; however tickets are required for entry. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/water-requiem-a-juneteenth-performance-tickets-333817104947.



For more information and interview opportunities, contact Chandra Wise at 262.674.6419 or via email, MomentumEntertainmentGroup@yahoo.com.