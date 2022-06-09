Unity service to commemorate 125th anniversary of Holiness convocation

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

(L-R) Pastor Ronald Moore, youth pastor Porsche Moore, Bishop Daniel Littleton, Pastor C. J. Rhodes, Bishop Vernon Kennebrew, Bishop Louis Felton, Bishop Glake Hill and Pastor Vincent Russell PHOTOS BY JAY JOHNSON

This past weekend, three denominations and a host of partners and friends gathered to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Holiness Convocation that was led by Bishop Charles Price Jones and Bishop Charles Harrison Mason that began the holiness movement and founded the Church of Christ Holiness USA (COCHUSA) and the Church of God in Christ. (COGIC).

Bishop Jones was the pastor of Mt. Helm Baptist Church in Jackson, MS when he desired a deeper, richer experience with the Lord. On June 6, 1897, he called together a revival that included a time of prayer, repentance and preaching that allowed the Holy Spirit to start a movement. The revival lasted for two weeks.

The Baptist Church, the Church of God in Christ, and the Church of Christ Holiness USA had a unity service to commemorate this event.

The celebration started Sunday, June 5 at 6 p.m. All three denominations came together at Mt. Helm Church located at 300 E. Church Street where Dr. C. J. Rhodes serves as pastor.

Rhodes told The Mississippi Link it was a phenomenal celebration. “I was really grateful for the attendance, the fellowship and the spirit of unity that was in the house. This was probably the first time in over 100 years that our 3 denomination groups have gotten together. I am humbled to know we were able to facilitate that reunion.”

The service started with Rhodes extending a welcome. He later gave commemorative reflections.

Denomination salutations were given by Dr. Reginald Buckley, president of the General Missionary Baptist State Convention of MS, Bishop Glake Hill, Senior Bishop, Vernon Kennebrew of the South Central Diocese of Christ Holiness USA and Bishop Daniel Littleton of the MS Southern First Jurisdiction, Church of God in Christ.

The celebration continued on Monday, June 6, at 4:30 p.m., when the COCHUSA held a press conference, also held at Mt. Helm. Representative Zakiya Summers-Harlee presented a proclamation to the senior bishop commemorating the history and the event.

Youth pastor Porsche R. Moore of Stronger Hope Church gave a lecture. She was introduced by her father, Pastor Ronald K. Moore of Stronger Hope. A song of response was given by Leah Curry-Williams.

Afterward, the delegation walked over to Christ Temple COCHUSA located at 845 N. Lamar Street in Jackson, affectionately called the Mother Church, to pray on the steps of the church and to culminate the two-day commemoration.

A commemorative message was given by Bishop J. Louis Felton, pastor, Mt. Airy COGIC of Philadelphia, PA.

Sponsors for the event included Mt. Helm Baptist Church, South Central Diocese, CHCHUSA, MS First Southern Jurisdiction, COGIC and MS Dept. of Archives & History.

Rhodes said for him it was an opportunity to not just commemorate but to celebrate that piece of history for Jackson. “So often when we think about the movement we think about Lexington, MS, Memphis or Los Angeles.”

Rhodes said, “In a certain sense, had it not been for C. P. Jones and C. H. Mason 125 years ago having that revival at Mt. Helm in Jackson, there may not have been a Church of Christ Holiness. Jacksonians should not only see ourselves as the birthplace of music, but also the birthplace of one of the greatest black church movements that has come out of this country.”