Hinds County Board of Supervisors gives special recognition during board meeting

By Chris Young,

Contributing Writer,

Curtis Daniels Jr. (3rd from left) receives special recognition from the Board of Supervisors

The Hinds County Board of Supervisors met June 6 at 9 a.m. in their board room in the Chancery Court Building. The meeting agenda was six pages long and it was a full house.

After an opening prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, the minutes of the May 2, 2022 meeting were approved. Four minutes into the meeting District 2 Supervisor Archie raised an issue. “For the president of this board and the other board members, now are we going to try to work together when it comes to the American Rescue money as we talked about? We had a handshake in terms of what needs to be done in our districts.”

It was not always easy to follow over the next 4-5 minutes, but it sounded as if Archie believes that Districts 2 and 1 are being slighted in some way. He promised, “When you come to this board meeting with a con game and want to play games, I’m gonna call you out.”

Afterwards, the claims docket seemed to proceed without much fanfare.

Joseph Shelby asked to speak. “I rise to say thank you to my Hinds County family. As you know we lost a son suddenly a couple of weeks ago. My wife and I certainly do appreciate your outpouring of love and compassion, your letters of condolence and sympathy.” He indicated that we couldn’t have made it these last couple of weeks without you. Shelby is a special projects officer in District 4 Supervisor Vern Gavin’s staff.

Special recognition was provided to Curtis Daniels Jr. of Clinton, MS. Daniels was born in 1941 and in 1969 became the first African-American police officer in Clinton’s history. His masonry skills can be seen at the Coliseum, Veteran’s Memorial Stadium, UMMC, and several buildings on JSU and Ole Miss campuses. An accomplished horseman, he had the Horse of the Year, Bugga-Boy, in 1992, who defeated Chicago Jazz who was featured as the Horse of the Year. Despite efforts to break the record, because some people felt that a black man should not hold the record, the record still stands 30 years later, and the trophy is on display at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

Special recognition was also provided to Mother Lilly B. Shelby Ransom as an Outstanding Citizen of District 2. The oldest of 13 children, she and her husband Tommy had been married for 56 years when he passed in 2013. She worked on the family farm and picked fruits and vegetables, but she also chopped and picked cotton. She became the first musician at Bakers Grove Missionary Baptist Church at the age of twelve and served in that capacity for 67 years. She earned a bachelor degree in elementary education from Jackson State College and taught language arts in Hinds County schools for 30 years.

“It’s a blessing from the Lord to be able to be with you.” After turning to her daughter for confirmation, she indicated that she is 84, and she appreciates this recognition.

Choir director Pamela Moody led the Jim Hill High School Choir into the board room for a special recognition. They were a sight to behold, boys in black suits and girls in emerald-green dresses. In April of this year the choir participated in the National High School Choir Competition and received First Place Silver, and the mixed ensemble received the First Place Gold as well as Outstanding Choir Group Award. They treated everyone to a couple minutes of amazing vocals and received a thunderous ovation. Moody indicated, “We thank you for this recognition. We are so proud to represent the City of Jackson and Hinds County and we were the only African-American choir to participate in the national competition and we ended up winning the entire thing. We are glad to show that people from this county can do great things and these students are doing wonderful things throughout the community.

District 63 State Representative Stephanie Foster introduced others to speak about lack of broadband in parts of the county as well as road issues. Cynthia O’Bannon pleaded for someone to take responsibility. She indicated that they can’t be disrespected anymore because they pay their taxes like everyone else and asked if a petition was needed to get action. Archie invited Joey Perkins, Emergency Management director, to speak on the broadband issue. Calhoun asked County Administrator Kenny Jones to provide an update on the issue, as well.

Archie indicated that he has spoken to Mr. Sims, the Public Works manager, as well as the Lt. Governor and still it appears that we need more help than Public Works seems to be able to offer to satisfy the needs of the citizens of Hinds County when it comes to roads and bridges and potholes.

Election Commissioners Yvonne Horton (District 4) and Kidada Brown (District 1) spoke about contract issues for overdue payment of workers and the timing of workers being paid. Horton stated that she knows the county has 45 days to respond to an invoice but wishes it did not have to be so long. She also asked for copies of the travel policies. Jones attempted to address her concerns and after considerable back and forth between Jones and Archie, Calhoun attempted to move on to the next agenda item. Archie would not allow it and became very vocal, yelling even after being gaveled down by Calhoun. Archie appealed to the news media in attendance, claiming that Calhoun is a dictator and that Calhoun had made an inappropriate motion to move on when there is a matter on the floor for discussion.

Hinds County Tax Collector Eddie Fair spoke to the board about personal property taxes and indicated that the tax collector’s duties are real taxes, personal taxes and tags, and that over the past year they have not collected the amount of personal taxes that they need, and that they need some help doing it, and that the amount is close to $14 million. He indicated that he met with the sheriff the other day and he is not blaming anyone.

Fair recommended that Nathaniel Ross be allowed to collect the taxes who will do so without a charge, but that he does need a car. Jones indicated that unless the person is a county employee, he is not insurable. Calhoun encouraged Fair and Jones to discuss the matter further and report back.

Hinds County Tax Assessor Charles Stokes expressed concerns about transferring to an ADP payroll system for the county. He indicated there is a distinction between Hinds County staff and his office employees. Jones acknowledged the error and indicated that he would correct it within a couple of weeks. Stokes also indicated that the board should make policy changes preceding any procedural changes, and that it will be involved.