Black cowboys preserve strong heritage in northeastern MS

By Danny Mcarthur,

Pontotoc, MS (AP),

Hours before the scheduled start time, people arrive in their vehicles to a Pontotoc plot for the second most revered Sunday tradition after church: the weekly horse show.

Horse neighs punctuate the festival-like atmosphere as riders saunter to the blue registration tent. It’s a jovial heat, where people set up chairs under tents and women hold umbrellas to block the sun. Loud music and the scent of food on the grill fill the air as fans find spots around the ring, sectioned by red dirt and yellow rope.

That day’s host is A Step Above Horse Riding Club, one of the several all-black riding clubs peppered throughout Northeast Mississippi. It’s horse business for them, but it’s really an opportunity to meet other people and have a good time, said Darnell Wright, who owns a stable in Verona.

“This is something we love to do. Most of us, we ride a horse before we ride anything else,’’ Wright said. “It keeps us connected.’’

Black cowboys are deeply entrenched in Northeast Mississippi. From the beginning of April to the end of October, different clubs host their own horse shows across the region. Shows are typically held every Sunday, weather permitting. Horse shows, trail rides and banquets are how they create a space that is uniquely black and southern, forming a community that they hope exists far beyond them.

Many of today’s riders grew up around horses or going to horse shows in their youth.

Unshay Randle, 45, remembers his dad, William Randle, hosting horse shows right by their house. The best, however, are the trail rides. It’s where everyone comes to mingle and does good-natured ribbing.

Some use the trail rides to train, but for Randle, it’s simply a way to unwind. Randle is a Chickasaw County elected constable, sheriff’s deputy, veteran, part-time bricklayer and owner of Randle’s Body Repair.

“I do police work, so I’m always uptight,’’ he said. “I’ve got to do this, got to do that, but when I get on the trail ride, it’s like I can relax.’’

Trail rides are held a couple times a year when the weather cools. There’s no telling who or what will show up to these events: horses, carriages, trucks, kids on go-karts and 4-wheelers, and tractors to pull hayrides.

Randle began riding when he was 8 or 9 years old, and he now competes in and hosts his own horse shows. Often, clubs can form from friends riding horses together. If there are enough of them, they might start their own club, or newcomers may join an established club.

Many smaller clubs came together under the umbrella of a larger group, Northeast Mississippi Riders, of which Randle is president. There’s a stipulation: to join, members have to ride with the club for two years on probation before the club will vote them in. That policy was put in place to separate the committed riders from the casual, Randle said.

A group of younger riders in their 20s formed Ghetto Cowboys, and gave Randle a shirt because they associate with him. On the corner of each is a cowboy hat and boots with wings, and the name “LL Cutter,’’ aka Willie C. Franklin. The club, where two of his sons are members, all got shirts in Franklin’s memory after his death last year.

In the last four or five years, the community has lost several really dynamic cowboys. The community feels each loss deeply.

“When you get through it, it’s just a big family,’’ Randle said.

Most years, the group will host an awards banquet – basically a cowboy party celebrating doing shows and working all year. It’s a way to celebrate their community and their love of riding.

Throughout her childhood and into adulthood, Shantes Pegues has attended horse shows and helped with chores.

“I had to feed horses, clean stalls, help get horses ready to go to the show,’’ Pegues said.

It was the same for her father, Alex Pegues, a founding member of A Step Above, a riding club of friends and deacons from various area churches. The group’s been together so long that they don’t remember the exact year it began, though they suspect it’s been about 15 years.

The group formed with a mission to raise money to help people in the community and create a space for people to come together.

“That’s what we started it for,’’ he said. “To have something that we as black folks can go to.’’

Originally seen as a very masculine community, Shantes Pegues said her father initially “got a lot of slack’’ for letting a girl help in the barn when he began bringing her to shows. Not that it bothered him much. His philosophy was, if she loves horses, why not let her be involved.

In hindsight, it was the right call. These days, Shantes Pegues, now an adult with a bachelor’s degree in animal and dairy sciences from Mississippi State, competes against both women and men. And the group is still growing. Each show draws all ages, and the club always tries to cater to kids.

Steve Autry’s time riding in horse shows may be over, but his connection to the sport and community is not.

Last year, Autry transformed his land into a horse show ring by filling in ditches, cutting trees, setting up a DJ stand and adding a building. Organizers estimated at least 100 registered people attended an April 24 event, though the actual number is likely higher. Some shows have drawn upward of a thousand attendees. Autry mentioned adding lights and parking space on his list of planned improvements.

Autry’s been taking part in horse shows for 20 years. His father didn’t ride, so he took it upon himself to learn when he was 10 years old. He’d go to horse shows with his friends.

With walking horses, Autry lives by the motto that it takes the rider and the horse to perform well. With Smith, he’s seen Cash, his 13-year-old horse, perform in ways he hasn’t before.

“The rider makes the difference,’’ Autry said. “A good rider will beat you on a bad horse.’’

Jody Glover of West Point is training black youth to be the next generation of leaders.

“We need something for our culture,’’ Glover said. “They need someone to spend time with them, someone to tell them they love them and you’re doing good, you’re doing right.’’

Attending horse shows in 2009 inspired him to start Jody’s Stables, based in Houston.

“I wanted to open my own stable, so I went and built me a little barn, and loaned my own horses,’’ Glover said. “Then kids just started coming around wanting to ride.’’

Currently, he’s training 10 kids, ages 7 to 17, who ride most weekdays after school. Competing makes his students eager to learn and improve, Glover said.

A horse show is more than the prize money and the naming of the day’s winners. It’s kids rushing around and spectators laughing and cheering on a friend’s beer-aided dancing. It’s the man looking dapper in his plaid red button up, khaki pants, black cowboy hat and cowboy boots riding the same ring as the ones in T-shirts with shorts, and the horses re-entering their trailers, ready for home.