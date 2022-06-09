Baccalaureate service and graduation celebration at College Hill Baptist Church

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

The College Hill Church family held its’ baccalaureate service and graduation celebration Sunday, May 22 at 10 a.m. High school graduates, college/university graduates and golden year graduates from various schools were recognized and honored.

Music was provided by the Jim Hill High School Choir led by the Johnson & Johnson Duo, namely Thomas Johnson, saxophonist and his mother Marietta Johnson, pianist.

The graduates marched from the foyer into the sanctuary to the music of “Pomp and Circumstance.” Some marched in wearing their graduation robes, others wore just their graduation stoles, some their honor cords of achievements, while all marched in wearing great big smiles.

The opening scripture was read by high school graduate Chloe Nash, opening prayer by high school graduate Ashley Knight, and the offertory prayer was given by Treasure Fisher, graduate of Ole Miss.

Terrence Hill, principal at Green Elementary School, prior to recognizing the graduates for their achievements and sharing their future plans, congratulated them on their achievement and stated he knew getting to this point included hard work, long nights and early mornings. He said they may have thought they wouldn’t make it so many times, but they did.

Lanae Williams, on behalf of the high school graduates, thanked the church family, educators, friends, relatives and parents for seeing them through

Scholarship awards in the name of the late Pastor Rev. R. E. Willis were presented to Chloe Nash, 1st place, Ashley Knight and Lanae Williams tied for 2nd place. Ke’von Harris, was the recipient of a book stipend.

College Hill pastor Rev. Chaucy L. Jordan Sr. congratulated all of his member graduates and spoke on the subject, “Unchartered Waters into New Territory.”

College Hill had a total of 25 graduates, several of whom were not able to attend the service.

Those able to attend the service included High school graduates: Ke’Von Harris, Terry High School; Ashley Knight, Germantown High School; Chloe Nash, Terry High School; Jamari Tate, Terry High School and Lanae Williams, Clinton High School.

College/University graduates included Emily Amos, Jackson State University, Tara Amos, Jackson State University, Rosie Davis, Hinds Community College, Treasure Fisher, University of Mississippi, John P. Higgins II, Jackson State University, Nia Hodges, Jackson State University, Jasmine Peoples, Southern Arkansas University and Demosthenes “DJ” Jones, Alabama State University.

Also present were Golden Diploma recipients Beverly Barnes, Audrey Green and Robert Green, each from the class of 1972, Jackson State University.

After the service, the graduates were given a reception in the College Hill Family Life Center.

Hinds Community College, Magna Cum Laude graduate Rosie Davis told The Mississippi Link she had been trying to go back to school since 1993. Having worked in the child care field at St. Dominic’s Hospital for over 30 years, she is very proud of her associate degree in Early Childhood Educational Technology.

Her youngest son, Forrest, also graduated from Hinds but was not able to attend the service because he relocated to Florida having been hired by Fed-Ex.

When asked, “What now?” she responded “I’m looking forward to a sunny retirement.”

Davis is also looking forward to becoming a new grandmother in August. Her oldest son Brandon, who also lives in Florida, is expecting his first child.

When asked what advice she would give young high school graduates she said, “Please go to college right after high school so you won’t miss out on things grown folks aren’t able to participate in because life gets in their way.”

Davis laughed and said she would also tell high school graduates to pursue a degree while they are young and the brain is still working well.