Mississippi airports receive grants for improvements

Three Mississippi airports will be seeing upgrades thanks to more than $7 million in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Sen. Roger Wicker and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith announced $7,878,974 in grants will be used for improvements to airports in Hattiesburg, Greenville and Oxford.

“Each year the FAA supports local airports in our state by providing much-needed funding to complete important repairs and upgrades,” Wicker said. “These supplemental grants will help Greenville, Hattiesburg, and Oxford to repair pavement to facilitate the safe movement of planes, people, and equipment at their airports.”

The Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport in Hattiesburg will receive $2,134,424 to rehabilitate the airport apron. The Greenville Mid-Delta Airport will receive $4,629,550 and the University-Oxford Airport will receive $1,115,000, which will also be used to rehabilitate the aprons.

“The additional airport improvement funds will allow the municipal airports in Greenville, Hattiesburg, and Oxford to accelerate upgrades that will improve their safety and efficiency,” Hyde-Smith said. “I’m grateful to Secretary Chao for her department’s attention to the needs in Mississippi.”

Each airport received initial 2019 airport improvement grans this summer, including $744,205 to Hattiesburg for apron rehabilitation, $2,375,306 to Greenville for airport drainage and $677,402 to Oxford for runway improvements and an aircraft rescue vehicle.

“The robust economy is enabling more passengers to travel by air so this Administration is investing billions of dollars in America’s airports which will address safer operations, fewer airport delays, and greater ease of travel for air travelers,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

“This funding will allow the Bobby Chain airport to make infrastructure upgrades that will benefit travelers in the area. The Pine Belt has experienced great economic success and with this grant, not only will that progress continue, it will also enhance the quality of life for residents in the region,” said U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo.