Country music legend Willie Nelson was set to perform at the Brandon Amphitheater in May, but due to a positive COVID-19 test, the performance was rescheduled for June 17.

Now, according to officials at the Brandon Amphitheater, Nelson’s upcoming date has been canceled for good due to a scheduling conflict.

All ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Nelson’s official website does not currently list another performance on June 17.