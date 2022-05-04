VFW Post 9832 Annual Loyalty Day bestows honor to whom honor is due – Purple Heart veteran L. Perry honored with Quilt of Valor; QOVF Coordinator Mills applauds Post’s community service

By Gail M. Brown, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

U.S. Air Force veteran Perry receives Quilt of Valor.

Sunday, May 1, was a day of “honor” for many in the city of Jackson thanks to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Brooks W. Stewart Post 9832, located at 4610 Willie Lindsey Jr. Drive aka Sunray Drive.

The word, “Honor” was a simple theme of the post’s 47 Annual Loyalty Day that spoke volumes to the packed-house crowd of well-wishers who turned out in support of the honorees.

“Each year, the first day in May is designated as Loyalty Day,” said Senior Vice Commander Jeffory McKenzie. “It just so happens that the first day fell on a Sunday.”

McKenzie told The Mississippi Link that Loyalty Day is “a chance where we honor all the JROTC top cadets at the seven high schools in Jackson and the surrounding metro areas. We also get a chance to honor our first responders: our police officers, firemen, AMR persons and County Deputy Sheriff of the Year. We have our essay contest winners to read their essays.”

This year’s winner of the sixth-through-eighth-grade Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest was London McKenzie of Clinton Junior High School, Clinton, Miss. The winner of the ninth-through-12th-grade Voice of Democracy Essay Contest was Sydnee Thompson of Tougaloo E.C.H.S.

The guest speaker, introduced by 1st-Year Trustee Comrade Marshand Crisler, was JPS-JROTC Cadet of the Year Jequireon Johnson of Callaway High School. The program also featured the Posting of the Colors and TAPS by the Callaway High School Color Guard.

A memorial ceremony in memory of those who served was also a part of the program. McKenzie shared that VFW Post 9832 comrades and auxiliary members were extremely excited and pleased to return to their in-person Loyalty Day program after having been impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic the past two years.

“This day means a lot,” said Junior Vice Commander Chris Gray. “There are so many people who assist this Post in helping people in Jackson and in Hinds County. It’s been almost two years since we’ve been able to get together, and this day was a great success with all the attendees we had…not just black; not just white. We have several cultures here.” Gray said youth learn and gain experiences through Post activities that they can use in their professional careers.

Additionally, the Loyalty Day celebration recognized, for the first time, the services of Mississippi’s Black Press represented by The Mississippi Link since 1993 and The Jackson Advocate since 1938. On hand to respectively receive the awards were publisher Jackie Hampton of The Mississippi Link and publisher DeAnna Tisdale Johnson of The Jackson Advocate.

“This is such a great honor,” said Hampton, who is also an officer of the National Newspapers Publishers Association (NNPA) Board of Directors. Hampton serves as the national secretary along side an all female executive board.

NNPA, also known as the Black Press of America, is a trade organization that will be celebrating its 195th anniversary in New Orleans June 22-25, 2022. Both The Mississippi Link and The Jackson Advocate are amongst a membership of over 200 black-owned publications.

“The Black Press means a lot and it has been instrumental in getting the word out to the black community and the general public,” said McKenzie. He said all young people should make it a point to read the Black Press. “Not only the Black Press but be familiar with what goes on in their community and the surrounding area and push that information out to the public.” He also said people need to be aware of what’s going on because there are a lot of trying times now. He said they need to stay focused on what they need to achieve in life. “We don’t ever want them to fall by the wayside and staying informed via the Black Press is a good way of doing that.”

The Quilts of Valor Foundation honoree was Purple Heart Veteran Lee Perry.

“These quilts are given all over the world,” said Ellie Mills, Central Mississippi Quilts of Valor Foundation. She said she is honored to present Perry with one of the more than 300,000 that have been presented to veterans. Perry is a Vietnam War veteran who served in the Air Force and retired at the rank of Senior Master Sergeant (SMSgt).

Mills told The Mississippi Link in a telephone interview Tuesday that she truly applauds the work and service of VFW Post 9832. “Many people do not know how much those veterans are doing for the Jackson-area community. What a gift that post is to this area, especially for the young people.”

Mills added how impressed she was that the Jackson police chief and the Hinds County sheriff came out to support their persons being honored instead of sending a sub. “That tells us a lot about these two men’s character. We have youth that are doing great things, and it needs to be known more,” Mills concluded.

The VFW Post 9832 Loyalty Day also honored Mills for her work. She is not military.

“My husband served in the Navy, and my son served as a Submarine captain,” she said.

See photos on page 16.