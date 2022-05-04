HUD’s Dep. Asst. Sec. Cullen advocates outreach in fighting housing discrimination – NCRC Senior Advisor Davenport stresses CRA utilization at HEED’s 33rd annual conference

By Gail H.M. Brown, Ph.D.,

Contributing Writer,

HUD’s Dep. Asst. Sec. DeAndra J. Cullen holds a piece of paper bearing words that describe how excited she was as a college student in 1994 anticipating having her own apartment. PHOTOS BY GAIL BROWN

“Imagine that you are being told that you cannot rent an apartment because of the color of your skin,” shared DeAndra J. Cullen, deputy assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO).

Cullen, a Georgia native, was in Jackson from Washington, D.C. to keynote Friday’s April 29 Awards Luncheon of the Housing, Education and Economic Development (HEED), Inc.’s 33rd Annual Fair Housing – Fair Lending Conference in observance of April as Fair Housing Month. Charles Harris is HEED’s founder and CEO.

“That happened to me in 1994, and I was devastated. Absolutely devastated. I was in college, and I did not know about the Fair Housing Act then…The landlord told me that she did not want my kind of people there because we brought crime and babies…”

Speaking to a packed Penthouse Dining room in the Jackson Hilton Hotel Convention Center on County Line Road, Cullen shared that that was her first encounter with housing discrimination. “Don’t think I have not been permanently impacted by that landlord,” she said… She demonstrated, using a sheet of paper with words on it of how excited she felt anticipating her own apartment only to have that piece of paper representing that excitement trashed by a discriminating landlord. “But don’t feel sorry for me because I’ve turned pain into power.”

She said as a policymaker, she continues to use her voice to raise awareness about civil rights. She reiterated that her experienced happened in 1994 but every day, she hears stories like hers. Cullen pointed out that people are still being denied housing opportunities because of the country from which they originate, the God they pray to, the person they love, how they self-identify, because of a disability, because they have young children or because they are expecting. “These are the realities of so many, even in 2022,” Cullen stressed. “They are denied housing because of their race, color, national origin, religion and sex, including sexual orientation and gender identity, disability, familiar status. Now, imagine experiencing this discrimination and not knowing where to go for help.”

The Juris Doctorate graduate of the Indiana University Maurer School of Law explained that as deputy assistant secretary, she believe it is important to turn their stories into triumph over tragedy.

“Education outreach is a vital outlet to raising awareness of fair housing under civil rights laws,” Cullen said. “Let’s not forget that most of our historical movements which changed this country were triggered from outreach. The Civil Rights movement was magnified because of outreach; the Women’s Rights movement was heightened because of outreach. I believe that outreach should be fundamental to everything we do to enforce law.”

Speaking of outreach and enforcing the law, Harris said that is exactly some of the key aspects that HEED is about. HEED is known for its outreach efforts from Mississippi all the way to the nation’s capital. The conference itself is about outreach, education and training. HEED is also a HUD Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP).

One of its newest community partners is Jackson State University’s Urban and Regional Planning Ph.D. program with Dr. Joan M. Wesley, associate professor, to help students receive field knowledge of the housing industry. Two of those students, Tia Mason and Alexis DeJohn, attended the conference.

On Thursday, April 28, Cullen also moderated a powerful, informative, and moving Roundtable Discussion on LGBTQ discrimination in housing which included two victims of such experiences and panelist representatives from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi LGBTQ Justice Project and from Grace House, the largest Housing Opportunities of Person with AIDS (HOPWA) provider in Mississippi.

Thursday’s awards luncheon keynote was Kevin Davenport, senior advisor, Campaign and Coalition, National Community Reinvestment Coalition, Washington, D.C. Davenport presented an apparent passionate eye-opening deep-dive into the importance of “Utilizing the Community Reinvest (CRA) Act.”

The Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) was enacted in 1977 to prevent redlining and to encourage banks and savings associations (collectively, banks) to help meet the credit needs of all segments of their communities, including low- and moderate-income neighborhoods and individuals. (www.occ.gov)

Davenport told the audience of mostly housing professionals, bankers and others, “We must help more people to be able to purchase a home by advocating for more fair lending and responsible lending.”

Davenport further stated, “We must ensure that we are taking care of those seniors and taking care of those other individuals who have some level of mobility challenges. And, making sure that they don’t go into debt by trying to re-outfit their homes just so they can live in them on a day-to-day basis. We must engage in those policy conversations that are going on right now on capitol hill and through the regulatory bodies as they relate to CRA reform. We must engage in these kinds of conversation if we are going to have any hope of ensuring that housing is going to no longer be just words, and generations to come after us will [not] have to begin to fight the same fight.”

Davenport also teamed with Harris to do a session on appraisal bias. He also spoke more in this session about the importance of the CRA. He said there is need for increasing capital and credit in under resourced communities. Davenport also gave a quiz contest following his session and sponsored a trip for two winners who answered correctly to the NCRC national conference.

Also during the appraisal bias session, Harris pointed out that 96.5 percent of U.S. appraisers are white males, and less than 2 percent are black.

Using the theme, “Fair Housing – More Than Words” the HEED conference was packed with vital information on such topic as, but not limited to, the following: Fair Housing; Reasonable Accommodations; Challenges That Face Low-to-Moderate Income Homebuyers; Post-Pandemic Bankruptcy; Appraisal Bias; COVID-19 and the Impact on The Banking Industry; and Housing Counseling Update.

“Don’t be afraid; the only way to stop discrimination is to report it,” urged Harris.

April 28-29 was the conference’s first in-person gathering since the pandemic. April also marked the 54th Anniversary of the passing of the Fair Housing Act. (For more information on the Act, see HUD.gov).

For more information about HEED and its services or, if you think you have experience housing discrimination, contact HEED at (601) 981-1960 or HUD at 1-800-669-9777 or 1-800-877-8339.