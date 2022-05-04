Hinds County Board of Supervisors Press Conference

By Chris Young,

Contributing Writer,

From left to right – Supv. Bobby McGowan, Supv. Vern Gavin, HOPE CEO Bill Bynum, Supv. Credell Calhoun

A Press Conference was held in the Hinds County Board Room at 316 South President Street in Jackson April 28 at 9:30 a.m. Board Vice President and District 4 Supervisor Vern O. Gavin announced the allocation of $4m of American Rescue Plan Act funds for Economic and Community Development in Hinds County.

Supervisor Gavin was joined by Board President and District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun, District 5 Supervisor Bobby “Bobcat” McGowan and Hope Enterprise Corporation CEO William J. “Bill” Bynum.

“The mission was initiated and passed Monday, April 18, to allocate $4m of ARPA funds to foster economic growth and revitalize communities in Hinds County. It will provide assistance to small businesses and enable use of ARPA funds they have already received,” Gavin said.

He went on to share that the board is exploring the development of a commerce entity to foster the growth of minority and women-owned businesses, and to strengthen all businesses operating in Hinds County. The goal of this entity will be to serve as the hub for businesses, consulting services, access to contracts, capital and markets. Job creation, economic revitalization, community sustainability through home ownership will be included as part of a Comprehensive Plan.

A partnership with Hope Enterprise Corporation seeks to utilize some of the ARPA funds to financially support small businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID, by providing flexible financing and technical assistance.

Gavin reports that 75% of our population are people of color, 50% of businesses are owned by people of color, and for every $1 of revenue earned by businesses of color in Hinds County, a white business earns $3.48. “This is the largest gap between similarly populated cities in Mississippi,” Gavin said.

Hope has a 27 year history of partnering with others to strengthen mobility pathways in the Deep South, including entrepreneurs marginalized by traditional flows of capital and resources or the lack thereof. In the last five years alone, Hope has served more than 5,500 business across five Deep South states.

Bill Bynum thanked the Board of Supervisors for leaning in and making sure that these dollars that are coming out of the federal government are used to help those businesses that need it most. He shared that there is a large gap when it comes to accessing opportunities for businesses in Hinds County. He went on to say that Hope has helped over two million people get access to over three billion dollars in financing and that has been merged into some of the most underserved and high poverty areas in our region.

“We know that the wealth gap in America, the black-white wealth gap is 10-12:1 and it’s 100:1 for black families with children compared to white families with children and if we are not intentional about closing those gaps then we are just going to see the gaps widen. The Board of Supervisors is prioritizing equity and inclusion and making opportunities available to all citizens,” Bynum said.

Lastly, he indicated that the $3m that the county is putting in will be matched by Hope with $10-12m of its own financing.

Board President Calhoun indicated that we are so proud of this partnership, and it’s about making sure that we do everything possible to make Hinds County the mecca of the South. He said we have to make sure we are doing everything that we can as a board to help our citizens however we can.

“We are not going to be last anymore. People are going to want to come to Hinds County when this board finishes its four years,” Calhoun said.

He stated that Board VP Gavin has the support of the board and is going to be the frontrunner on economic development in Hinds County.

Supervisor McGowan, who recently celebrated 40 years of service with Hinds County, seconded the motion. “It’s going to have a great impact on economic development in our communities. There is a lot that needs to be done in our unincorporated areas as well as in the City of Jackson as a whole,” McGowan said.

A staff person asked a question about what is needed from the citizens to support the vison that the board has put forth, and Gavin indicated that what is needed is support and partnering because this is not a one-man task. He wrapped up the Press Conference with a phrase from his grandmother that was passed down to his mother and then to him – :Do not expect others to do for you what you can do for yourself.