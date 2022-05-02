CSLC SEEDS project to virtually raise awareness concerning children’s mental health

MSDH Newswire,

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and May 1-7 is Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week. To help raise awareness, the Community Students Learning Center’s (CSLC) Strategies for Emergency Empowerment for Delta Students (SEEDS) project will present a virtual forum, “Children’s Mental Health Awareness: Don’t Stigmatize; Recognize!”

The virtual event takes place via Zoom Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 6 p.m. The Zoom Meeting ID is: 833 8408 0123 | Passcode: 584955 | or you may dial +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago).

It is open to the parents, youth and educators in Holmes County as well as to others concerned about the health and wellness of youth and young adults.

Certified professionals will present and provide information to help attendees achieve the following outcomes:

• A better understanding that mental health IS NOT anything of which to be ashamed;

• Learn that as many as one in six U.S. children ages 6-17 has a treatable mental health disorder such as depression, anxiety problems or attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). – (World Health Organization);

• Learn where to find available mental health resources for children and young adults (i.e. wrap-around services);

• Recognize that children are unique and many learn differently; and

• Recognize that the consequences of not addressing children’s mental health conditions early can extend into adulthood, limiting opportunities to lead fulfilling lives as adults.

The presenters will be as follow: 1) Kotonya Barfield, a Certified Mental Health Therapist/Social Worker. She is employed with Youth Villages in Hattiesburg, Miss. She has spent her life caring for others and using her personal experiences helping many through traumatic experiences. 2) Sherri Felder-Reese, a retired educator/school counselor who wears many hats: CEO of Lexington Colts Youth sports, Inc., CEO of Agape Counseling, LLC, the 2022 Miss Department of Health Ambassador, a Women’s Health Advocate and a Youth and Community Advocate. 3) Dr. Persephone Lowe, a Licensed Professional Counselor – Supervisor (LPC-S), who is the owner and founder of Lowe’s Counseling Center, LLC which began in Greenwood, and is now based in Olive Branch, Miss. Licensed in Mississippi and Tennessee, Dr. Lowe provides counseling to families and individuals. The services in which I provide relate to anxiety, depression, trauma, stress, grief, etc.

“We are so thankful that these experts are taking the time out of their busy schedules to help us and our community partners raise awareness about the importance of addressing children’s mental health,” said CSLC SEEDS Project Director Henry Luckett.

CSLC Executive Director Beulah Greer concurred. “Mr. Luckett and our SEEDS community partners Holmes County Consolidated School District, Region 6 Life Help Mental Health Services, and Families As Allies have been doing an outstanding job serving the needs of children and their families,” said Greer. SEEDS is funded by SAMHSA.

There will be several prize give-a-ways.

For more information, contact Luckett or Greer at (662) 834-0905.