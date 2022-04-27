Ward 6 Town Hall meeting at Glory Empowerment Center

By Chris Young,

Contributing Writer,

Councilman Banks at Town Hall meeting Photo By Chris Young

Pastor Aaron Banks, the second-term councilman for Jackson’s Ward 6, hosted a Town Hall meeting Thursday night at his Glory Empowerment Center, 115 Maddox Road in South Jackson at 6 p.m. There were nearly 40 citizens and 12 twelve JPD officers, including Chief James Davis, in attendance.

Councilman Banks read what he referred to as Statement of Fact as to why he voted the way he did on the garbage contract and mentioned all the encouragement that he has received during this process.

He mentioned having four winning bids in one RFP: once a week pickup with a cart (FCC), once a week without a cart (FCC), twice a week with a cart (Richard’s), and twice a week without a cart (Waste Management). “It was clear to me that the majority of citizens in Ward 6 wanted twice a week pickup without a cart,” Banks said.

He explained that the council then eliminated the two bids with once per week pickup, and then the mayor selected Richard’s Disposal.

Banks cited the following reasons for his nay vote on the mayor’s selection:

1) Tonnage versus households – He stated that Richard’s bid was based on tonnage versus households (53,000), and my problem with that is that your tonnage of collections in June is vastly different than your tonnage of collections in November. He cited Thanksgiving as to the reason why.

2) Cost of gas to run the trucks to cover all 113 square miles on an adequate timeline makes him wonder if there could possibly be an underbid on a proposed job just to get the job. He spoke to “a colleague, Councilman Banks (same last name) in New Orleans and he was in a situation two years ago where he had a trailer on the back of his truck and he was going through New Orleans to pick up trash,” implying that Richard’s was not doing their job.

3) The principal that cheaper is not always better.

4) If there is going to be an increased price from what the city charges the ratepayers, then as a councilperson I must do my research to ensure a quality service.

5) With all that we have going on, this is not the time for trial and error and the manifestation of what’s showing right now currently when it comes to our garbage collection.

He went on to share some of the timeline of the process and court actions and mentioned the concept that if the mayor was allowed to rule by minority fiat, then there would be no need to have seven council members present.

“The sad reality is that the way, the place we are in can effect governments in every municipality within the State of Mississippi, including the state, by setting a precedent where a mayor or any executive can run the city without it’s legislative or the state without it’s legislative branch,” said Banks.

After concluding his statement, he introduced Tomeka Williams with the Red Cross who shared details of the upcoming plans to use 100 volunteers to install free smoke detectors throughout Ward 6 on May 14. She reported that on next Saturday, April 30, the volunteers would be going door-to-door in heighten awareness. She encouraged residents to go to the Oak Forest Head Start and SoundtheAlarm.Org/MS for more information.

Councilman Banks’ staff distributed handouts detailing upcoming public hearings about the city’s Annual Action Plan and Applications Workshops related to Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), Home Investment Partnership funds (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS funds (HOPWA).

The public hearings will be on May 10, May 11 and June 15. Please contact Ms. Kathy at Councilman Banks’ office for more details. She can be reached at 601-960-1089.

A four-page handout of Active Code Violation Cases in Ward 6 was also distributed. Once the floor was open for questions, from constituents, about a dozen engaged with remarks focused on everything from clogged ditches to potholes, to sewage, to policing issues.

JPD Chief Davis gave remarks and then his entire executive command staff, precinct commanders, and several others, introduced themselves and provided their cell phone numbers.