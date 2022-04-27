Reeves announces expansion of Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

The foundation focuses on finding adoptive homes for children in the Mississippi foster care system.

Governor Tate Reeves today announced the expansion of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption’s signature program, Wendy’s Wonderful Kids.

Governor Reeves also ceremoniously signed HB 1313, which creates the “State Representative Bill Kinkade Fostering Access and Inspiring True Hope (or Faith) Scholarship Program.” This legislation provides a million dollars for foster children in Mississippi to pursue postsecondary education.

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption is generously providing 1.7 million dollars and their training and support program to the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services. This unique public-private partnership will fund ten experienced adoption professionals to serve children and youth – including teenagers, special needs children, and siblings – who are at risk of aging out of foster care without a family.

To date, the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program has found adoptive homes for more than 12,000 children across the United States, including 125 youth right here in Mississippi.

“There are still too many Mississippi kids who need a loving family and a forever home, especially older teens who remain in foster care. We’ll continue to do everything we can to support children in foster care, find them loving homes, and give them the opportunity to succeed,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “We have a responsibility to ensure those children growing up in foster care have the opportunity to turn their struggles into strengths.”

Governor Reeves ceremoniously signed the legislation during a ceremony held at the Governor’s Mansion. The event was livestreamed and can be watched here.