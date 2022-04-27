New pastor installed at College Hill surrounded by distinguished clergy

By Daphne Monix Higgins,

Contributing Writer,

(L-R) Rev. Carl E. Jordan, II (pastor’s brother) Rev. Darryl Smothers, Rev. Reginald Garrett, Rev. William Wheeler, Dr. F. R. Lenoir, Dr. John Wicks, Dr. Matthew Canada, Pastor Jordan, Dr. Jerry Young, Dr. C. J. Rhodes, Rev. Willie Tobias, Rev. Robert Cotton, Sr., Rev. Alvin Carter, Rev. John Johnson, Rev. Calvin Peoples

Men anointed by God filled the rostrum and overflowed into the congregational seating within College Hill Missionary Baptist Church to witness the installation of Rev. Chauncy Jordan, Sr., the 15th pastor of the 115-year-old institution with Rev. Willie Tobias, pastor of New Mount Zion Baptist Church presiding.

The installation program, a special church service for a newly appointed minister, is an occasion to recognize the calling of the pastor, to acknowledge his responsibilities and duties, and to remind the congregation of their duty to follow their new pastor’s lead. All of the protocol surrounding this special event was followed as College Hill members, visitors and family members of Rev. Jordan gathered at the church, located at 1600 Florence Ave, in Jackson, to show appreciation for the newly installed pastor.

Deaconess Debra McGee extended a welcome followed by a recognition of visitors by Lanae Williams.

Dr. Matthew L. Canada, pastor of Pilgrim Rest M. B. Church, Madison, delivered the Installation Message, reminding those present that “Working Together” is the key to success. He was introduced by one of his members, Rev. Alvin Carter.

Canada in his message paraphrased the classical movie, “The Wizard of Oz,” highlighting the individual needs of each character as they pooled their strengths for one common goal and achieved a positive outcome in the end.

This same concept was shared during Jordan’s first message to College Hill members on July 18, 2021, and continues to be his strategy for the church. Jordan shared in that first message that his short-term goal was to build upon current relationships and forge new relationships in order to work on God’s plan and carry out his mandate and mission.

He said he wanted to learn more about the history of College Hill, its’ heartbeat and what has allowed the church to survive over a century. Jordan said his long-term goal is to ensure there is an intentional effort to be a great example in a multi-generational church.

After the keynote message by Dr. Canada, the installation for Pastor Jordan began. The Charge to the Congregation was given by Dr. John A Wicks, pastor of Mount Nebo Baptist Church and the Charge to the Pastor was given by Rev. John R. Johnson of Morning Star Baptist Church. The Act of Installation included a special prayer by Dr. F. R. Lenoir with the laying of hands on Pastor Jordan, as he was surrounded by all the ministers present. Dr. Lenoir serves as moderator of the Jackson District Missionary Baptist Association, Inc. and is pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church.

Prior to the newly installed pastor’s remarks, his wife, Dr. LaShanda Jordan, and one of the couple’s two sons: Joshua (Chauncy Jr. was unable to attend), shared comments with those present. Dr. Jordan told the congregation that “College Hill has a wonderful and committed pastor.” She added that this was not being said because he is her husband, but because he will do all that he can to work with his new team to move the church forward. She also thanked College Hill for allowing her “to come in and be” herself and be received with love.

Son, Joshua, followed his mother by saying that his first day at College Hill was similar to being the new kid at school. He noted that when he first arrived, he didn’t know anyone, but within a matter of days he’d made new friends and felt like he was home. He thanked his mother for her support and then verbally shared his love for his father. As he shared his admiration, the love he expressed caused tears to stream from his father’s eyes, as well as many of those present.

The program’s co-chairs, Jacquelyn Hampton and Frank Yates, shared their gratefulness to everyone who assisted in helping to make the day memorable and presented Pastor Jordan and LaShanda Jordan a framed family portrait on behalf of the College Hill family.

Dr. Jerry Young, president of the National Baptist Convention, USA, Inc. and pastor of New Hope Baptist Church, gave the final remarks and the benediction. After the benediction a reception dinner was held in the College Hill Family Life Center.