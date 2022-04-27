Committed to Service: The women of AKA feed Jackson’s homeless

By Sunshine Noel,

Student Intern,

Ladies of Gamma Rho Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Photo Courtesy of Gamma Rho Chapter

On a beautiful, sunny-skied Saturday afternoon, the ladies of the Gamma Rho Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha joined together to spread love, light and meals to those in need.

Audrey Hall, advisor of the Jackson State Gamma Rho chapter, expressed how good it felt to be able to get out, and give back. “This is what we’re about, taking care of the community. It’s a beautiful day, so the Gamma Rho Chapter of JSU said, “Hey, let’s go see if we can be a blessing to the homeless.”

The ladies started at Poindexter Park, and divided the rest of the lunches left over at Smith Park. They packed up sandwiches, water and even gave out fruit. Along with that, they took the time to pray over the parks as well as with some of the people within them.

“If more organizations could get together and do what we’re doing, the homeless population wouldn’t be as heavy as it is now,” said Hall.

“I’ve been volunteering since I was 16 years old, and giving back to people who are less fortunate than me has always been something that holds a special place in my heart,” explained Ayanna Preyor, a senior at JSU. Preyor, along with help from her line-sister Jessica Ross, played a big part in organizing the day of service.

Ross, much like Preyor, agreed that service meant a lot to her as well. “I was raised to put others before yourself, and I try to live every day like that with God first.” Ross explained how although grateful for how fortunate she may be compared to others, she never wants to lose sight of those who are not. “To be able to help them means the world to me.”

People in the park expressed their gratitude to the ladies, and hoped they would see more people coming out to do the same.

Following the day of service in the park, on Sunday, the Ladies of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., The Glamorous Gamma Rho Chapter Jackson State University, began their Charter Day Celebration with a powerful worship service at Holy Temple Baptist Church pastored by Hall.