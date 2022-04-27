Commentary: Black Mississippians invisible to our highest elected office

By Chris Young,

Contributing Writer,

Governor Reeves signing Confederate Heritage Month Proclamation

Here in Mississippi, it seems like many things are taken for granted – “that’s just the way it is,” becomes the refrain. Many things are just not talked about, even if they are seen in the bright light of day.

The Governor of Mississippi sees many things. But I have to wonder if he sees black people at all. If he did, wouldn’t he naturally and publically celebrated Black History Month? He doesn’t. Must be beyond his Christian reach.

As a percent of population, no other state has more African Americans than Mississippi – the state Tate Reeves presides over. People around the world know about Black History Month, but here in Mississippi, it’s negotiable whether it’s acknowledged or not. There are 2,976,000 people in Mississippi, but 39% of them – 1,400,000 people are invisible to our own governor, despite his claim to govern for all of Mississippi.

Conversely, he has no trouble seeing the heritage of the confederacy though. Each year proclaiming April as Confederate Heritage Month and April 25th as Confederate Memorial Day despite the confederacy being inescapably tethered to slavery.

Nine of the top ten newspapers in Mississippi, by reported circulation, acknowledge Black History Month and provide overall coverage of events during the month, and some include Opinion and Editorials in their print and digital pages. Mississippi television stations seem to cover the topic; WTOK in Meridian, WJTV & WLBT in Jackson, WLOX in Gulfport, just to name a few. WDAM in Moselle covers the Black History Month Parade in Hattiesburg.

Black newspapers – well, they always see black people. Moreover, black newspapers exist to ensure that black people are seen and heard as full-fledged members of our society – imagine that.

So what about our neighboring governors? Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards publically acknowledges Black History Month, as does Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made a proclamation for Black History Month in 2019, but I couldn’t seem to find one more recently.

Even Alabama Governor, Kay Ivey, who acknowledged wearing Black Face 50 years ago, has acquiesced. Despite celebrating confederate monuments and passing a CRT bill, she managed to publically celebrate civil rights figures such as Coretta Scott King each week in February this year, and last year named the first ever black poet laureate in Alabama’s history – Ashley M. Jones.

The United States itself has recognized Black History Month every year since Gerald R. Ford’s official recognition in 1976. Several other countries, including Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom devote a month to acknowledging Black History and black achievements.

Technically, Black History Month had its origins in 1915 in Chicago. In 1924 there was Negro History and Literature Week later renamed Negro Achievement Week, and then Negro History Week in February 1926. Official recognition by the country came fifty years later.

National entities that sponsor Black History Month include The National Gallery of Art, Library of Congress, National Archives, Smithsonian, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, National Park Service and National Endowment for the Humanities.

The corporate world has increasingly seen the value of Black History Month and spares no expense in acknowledging it annually. To them green American dollars are actually colorless.

Governor Reeves is always advocating for economic advancement in Mississippi, just not black economic advancement. And here in the Capitol City where the African-American population is 85%, and where he lives and works every day – try to think of three black economic engines.

Okay, can you think of two truly meaningful black economic engines in Jackson? One?

There are things that cannot and must not be taken for granted. Leaders lead from the front, not from behind. Leaders never lead effectively with a blindfold firmly shielding them from the truth. Black people and white people are equally God’s children – even in the Governor’s Mansion and the Mississippi State Capitol.

To remain steadfastly opposed to black advancement is more than just willful prejudicial defiance, it’s the manifestation of hatred baked into the DNA – an utter lack of basic human regard.