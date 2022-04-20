SBA hosts Meet and Greet Roundtable with SBA Regional Administrator Allen Thomas

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Thomas

The U.S. Small Business Administration, Mississippi District Office (SBA) hosted a Meet and Greet Roundtable with Regional Administrator Allen Thomas Friday, April 15. It was held on the 10th floor, Suite 1000 at the SBA Mississippi Training and Conference room located at 210 E. Capitol Street in Jackson.

The overall purpose of the press conference was to tout recovery and investment dollars in Mississippi and provide access to ongoing SBA programs. The media was invited to come and meet some of the participants.

John Michael-Martin of Renaissance Community Loan Fund (RCLF) was one of the participants. Martin told The Mississippi Link that his company extends credit to start-up businesses and they do not require a lot of red tape. He said, “We serve the underserved, those that banks don’t want.”

Martin’s company also serves established businesses through its’ commercial lending program. This program will tailor a loan to meet specific needs. He said, “I enjoy what I do. We fit where no one else fits.”

Joseph Broger with Score Mississippi was also a participant. Score’s mission is to offer free business advice, conduct small business workshops and provide numerous templets and tools to help a startup business or help an existing business to grow or sustain itself. Broger said they do a lot of virtual training.

“We have about 11 million people nationally that we have helped,” he stated.

Allen Morris Thomas was appointed SBA Regional Administrator for the Southeast by the White House December 6, 2021. As regional administrator, Allen has oversight responsibility of the SBA’s Southeast Region which serves 8 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

When asked by The Mississippi Link what he really does, he laughed, took a seat and said, “What I really do, you don’t have that much time in the day for me to talk about what I really do.” On a very serious side Thomas said the SBA is so much more than what people really know. He said people have no concept of what all it covers.

“Two years ago I was the one looking for a PPP Loan. With 480 employees I had no idea what the next week would bring.” He said that experience really changed him and is the reason he serves in his current role.

Thomas said with $8 billion in traditional lending, SBA has touched millions of families during COVID. Traditional lending and the process around PPP and Disaster Recovery is a big piece of what they do.

He said FEMA does their part but SBA is the one that steps in for the long term during disaster recovery which includes hurricanes, tornados and other disasters. He said hurricane season is coming up and they are already getting ready.

Thomas said SBA is on the ground helping people even when they have not heard from their insurance company. SBA can fund people in advance, and when they get their insurance money, they can have that portion taken out.

Other big pieces he said are services specifically for women in business, small minority businesses and those in the military. He said part of his job is trying to right-size the landscape of seeing that not just large contractors are the ones being awarded contracts.

With a lot of enthusiasm Thomas said, “We do a lot. People can go to SBA.Gov and start asking questions and reach out to their district staff for help.

A three-time former mayor of Greenville, North Carolina and long-time entrepreneur and business owner, Allen said he has gone through a lot and seen a lot.