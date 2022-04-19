Reeves talks state tax cut, impact of inflation, Biden border crisis with Clay & Buck

The Mississippi Governor joined the national radio show on Monday. Click below to listen to the segment.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves joined The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show on Monday, highlighting the passage of the largest tax cut in state history. Reeves says over half a billion dollars are going back to taxpayers and the 4% tax bracket is being eliminated.

Governor Reeves also discussed the massive waves of illegal immigrants entering the U.S. as the Biden Administration does “absolutely nothing” to stop it.

Reeves also spoke to the impact inflation is having on Americans, most of which is caused by President Joe Biden’s policies.

