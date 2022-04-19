Natchez Mayor Gibson talks vision, goals for decade ahead with Bigger Pie Forum

Listen to Part 2 in the BPF series on the renaissance happening in Natchez.

Bigger Pie Forum recently traveled to the jewel of the Mississippi River to meet with Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson at the National Historic Landmark of Dunleith Historic Inn.

In Part 1 of their visit, Mayor Gibson discussed how Natchez is finding itself in an upside surprise renaissance on the heels of a pandemic — thanks to its diversity, hospitality and culture. He highlighted a remote workers initiative called “Shift South.”

BPF has now released Part 2, continuing the conversation with Mayor Gibson. He talks about his vision and goals for the decade ahead amidst the renaissance of Natchez.

Listen and learn more by clicking below.

###

Submitted by Bigger Pie Forum – Promoting market-driven economic growth for a bigger and brighter Mississippi. Learn more about BPF here.