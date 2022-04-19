Carpenter Pole and Piling to locate new pole mill in Waynesboro

The company is creating 15 jobs to support new operations with a corporate investment of approximately $3.57 million.

Carpenter Pole and Piling is expanding in Mississippi by locating a pole mill in Waynesboro. The project is a nearly $3.57 million corporate investment and will create 15 jobs.

“I appreciate the Carpenter Pole and Piling team for their decision to grow its Mississippi footprint by opening a new mill in Waynesboro,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “For more than three decades, this Mississippi company has been hard at work providing quality wood products to its consumers, and I have no doubt the company’s new employees in Wayne County will continue that tradition of quality for years to come. Congratulations to the entire team at Carpenter Pole and Piling and I look forward to continuing to work together.”

Carpenter Pole and Piling specializes in utility poles for power companies and foundation and marine pilings for new construction. The company currently has a treating plant in Wiggins, where it employs 43 workers, and a treating plant in Picayune, where it employs 12 workers. The new Waynesboro mill also will specialize in utility people and piling production.

“We chose Waynesboro for the location of our new pole facility for the access to the Southern Yellow Pine timber in the area. We are very thankful for the support from the Mississippi Development Authority, Cooperative Energy, the city of Waynesboro and Wayne County. We look forward to many years of a great relationship with surrounding landowners and city and county officials,” said Carpenter Pole and Piling Procurement Manager Fant Carpenter.

The Mississippi Development Authority and Dixie Electric Power Association, Cooperative Energy’s local electric distribution member, are providing assistance for the project.

“MDA is glad to support Carpenter Pole and Piling as the company brings more than a dozen new jobs to the people of Wayne County. Mississippi, like other states, has faced its share of challenges over the last couple of years, but one thing that has never wavered is our determination to continue our mission of bringing jobs and new investment to communities throughout the state,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp. “Today’s announcement continues that momentum and demonstrates how public-private partnerships benefit the citizens of Mississippi and will for generations to come.”

Carpenter Pole and Piling expects to begin operations at the new pole mill by the end of August and fill the new jobs within one year following the completion of construction.