Southern Miss baseball climbs to highest ranking in program history

Southern Miss baseball has earned itself the highest ranking in program history.

The Golden Eagles (27-8, 13-2 Conference USA), who are on a nine-game winning streak, came in at No. 6 in the latest D1Baseball rankings. The last time they were ranked in D1Baseball’s top 10 was on May 29, 2017.

As for Ole Miss (21-14, 5-10 SEC), the Rebels dropped out of the rankings for the first time this season after losing two of three to South Carolina. While Mississippi State (21-16, 6-9 SEC) was not able to climb back into the rankings, the Bulldogs had a bounce-back weekend, taking two of three from Auburn.

Find the full D1Baseball rankings below:

  1. Tennessee
  2. Oregon State
  3. Oklahoma State
  4. Arkansas
  5. Miami
  6. Southern Miss*
  7. Stanford
  8. Virginia Tech
  9. Texas Tech
  10. Texas
  11. Virginia
  12. Gonzaga
  13. UCLA
  14. Georgia
  15. Connecticut
  16. Louisville
  17. Texas State
  18. Notre Dame
  19. Auburn
  20. Oregon
  21. TCU
  22. LSU
  23. Dallas Baptist
  24. Maryland
  25. Georgia Southern

*Southern Miss was also ranked No. 5 by Perfect Game and No. 7 by BaseballAmerica. SuperTalk Mississippi generally refers to D1Baseball as its primary poll. 

