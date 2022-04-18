Southern Miss baseball climbs to highest ranking in program history

Southern Miss baseball has earned itself the highest ranking in program history.

The Golden Eagles (27-8, 13-2 Conference USA), who are on a nine-game winning streak, came in at No. 6 in the latest D1Baseball rankings. The last time they were ranked in D1Baseball’s top 10 was on May 29, 2017.

As for Ole Miss (21-14, 5-10 SEC), the Rebels dropped out of the rankings for the first time this season after losing two of three to South Carolina. While Mississippi State (21-16, 6-9 SEC) was not able to climb back into the rankings, the Bulldogs had a bounce-back weekend, taking two of three from Auburn.

Find the full D1Baseball rankings below:

Tennessee Oregon State Oklahoma State Arkansas Miami Southern Miss* Stanford Virginia Tech Texas Tech Texas Virginia Gonzaga UCLA Georgia Connecticut Louisville Texas State Notre Dame Auburn Oregon TCU LSU Dallas Baptist Maryland Georgia Southern

*Southern Miss was also ranked No. 5 by Perfect Game and No. 7 by BaseballAmerica. SuperTalk Mississippi generally refers to D1Baseball as its primary poll.