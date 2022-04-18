Mississippi cities and counties that have opted out of the state’s medical marijuana program

Over the last few months since the signing of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act of 2022, multiple cities and counties across the state have chosen to opt out of the new medical marijuana program.

The bill was signed into law on February 2 and allows cities and counties three months to make a decision on if they want to partake in the program.

Here is the current list of Mississippi cities and counties that have chosen to opt out:

Pass Christian

Ridgeland

Brandon

Gluckstadt

Flora

Pontotoc

Madison

Clinton

Horn Lake

George County

If citizens of the above cities and counties wish to overrule the decision, they can petition for an election to have it reversed. The petition must include signatures of either 20% of the population or 1,500 people, whichever is less depending on the city or county.

For more information about what the medical marijuana program entails, read more here: