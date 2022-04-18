Gulfport City Council to vote on new police chief on Tuesday

The Gulfport City Council will consider a new police chief come Tuesday night.

Last week, Mayor Billy Hewes announced that he had chosen Adam Cooper as the city’s new police chief, following the upcoming retirement of Chief Chris Ryle.

Cooper, who has served as the Gulfport Police Department’s Chief of Operations since 2018, has been with the department for 27 years.

“After a thorough nationwide search with highly-qualified internal and external candidates, I am proud to announce Adam as our next Chief of Police,” Hewes said. “He has committed his professional career to public safety and serving this city. His dedication, internal knowledge, and integrity make him the perfect fit to lead our police force moving forward.”

If ratified by the City Council, Cooper’s official start date as chief will be May 1, 2022.

Gulfport is Mississippi’s second-largest city with a population of 72,926.